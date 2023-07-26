Zomato Delivery Executive Clears New India Assurance Exam, To Soon Become...

Achieving success has no age limits, and it does not depend on one’s social background. It all depends on the determination, hard work, and commitment of a person who has a clear vision for their future. Success stories give much-needed encouragement to people, depicting that with courage and resilience, one can overcome any obstacle in life. In one such inspiring story of sacrifice, hard work and diligence, a delivery executive who worked with Zomato, has cleared a prestigious competitive examination and will now be posted as an official. His journey is a great example of the strength of human beings and their potential to achieve their goals, despite challenging circumstances. The Zomato delivery executive named Vignesh has cleared a prestigious exam. To celebrate the remarkable achievement of the member, Zomato shared a post on Twitter, congratulating Vignesh and appreciating him for his success. The post included a heartwarming picture of Vignesh with his family. In their Twitter post, they wrote, “Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner."

As soon as Zomato shared the post on Twitter, people flooded the comment section with praises and congratulated Vignesh for his achievement. One of the users wrote, “Truly commendable efforts by Mr Vignesh. This proves that success will follow hard work." Another user commented, “Congratulations Vignesh. Salute to your dedication" A third user wrote, “Well done Vignesh. Proud of your achievement. God Bless."

Vignesh commented on the same post and clarified that the information was incorrect and explained that he cleared the New India Assurance exam and will now become an administrative officer.

Vignesh has served as an example for various people that, despite a demanding full-time job as a delivery executive, he was able to clear the exam through his focus and hard work. This has served as a significant milestone in his career, showing that his perseverance and dedication have paid off.

This is not the only success story. Earlier, a delivery agent named Shaikh Abdul Sattar, who worked with Zomato, Swiggy, and Ola, became a software engineer in Bangalore.