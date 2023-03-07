ELEC
Trending Topics :
Entertainment News
WPL 2023
Ind vs Aus
Trending News
Home
Microsoft Applies AI Powers Behind Behind ChatGPT to Excel, Outlook
Horoscope Today, 17 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Friday
Blast at Russia’s Spy Agency, Poland Commits Mig 29 Jets For Ukraine, Putin Mocks Western Leaders
'Test Cricket Is Pinnacle': Kane Williamson Finds 'Romance' In Longest Format
Movies
AR Rahman Claims India is Sending 'Wrong Movies' for the Oscars, Says 'We Have to Be...'
Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani Break Up 2 Years After Their Engagement: Reports
Priyanka Chopra Calls Alaya F Bollywood's Next Superstar; Check Latter's Reaction
Rakhi Sawant is Praying That Adil Durrani Gets Bail, but Won’t Be Able to Forgive Him
Cricket
'Test Cricket Is Pinnacle': Kane Williamson Finds 'Romance' In Longest Format
'Gale Lagoge Kya?': MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Introduce All-new Digital Experience of IPL 2023 with JioCinema - WATCH
NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday’s second Test NZ vs SL match, March 17, Basin Reserve 3:30 am IST
Indian Team in BGT 2023, WPL 2023 & Much More - Global Cricket Weekly
India
Two Pilots Killed As Indian Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal's Bomdila
Designer, Bookie’s Daughter: About Aniksha Jaisinghani & How She Befriended Amruta Fadnavis
BrahMos, Shakti EW, ATAGS: Defence Proposals Worth Rs 70,500 Crore Cleared as Navy Gets Lion’s Share
Assam Budget: Tea Community To be Recognized as STs, Adivasis Will Have Sub-Category Under OBCs
Showsha
Kapil Sharma Admits Fallout With Sunil Grover; Reena Roy’s Ex Mohsin Khan Has ‘No Regrets’ About Separation
Priyanka Chopra Calls Alaya F Bollywood's Next Superstar; Check Latter's Reaction
Here's Why Rani Mukerji Feels It's Important to Portray Indian Women Beautifully on a Global Platform
Suhana, Ananya, Gauri At Alanna's Sangeet | MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli Get Emotional | News Wrap
Politics
BJP’s Lingayat+ Strategy in K’taka: Focus on Backward Classes as Party Hopes for Majority Without Hitch
Andhra Budget 2023-24: Welfare Schemes Under Navaratnalu Get Lion's Share; Women & Child Welfare Also in Focus
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Days After First Questioning, BRS Leader Kavitha Skips ED Summons
World
Blast at Russia’s Spy Agency, Poland Commits Mig 29 Jets For Ukraine, Putin Mocks Western Leaders
Anti-Drone Jamming Systems to Ukraine? | Why Israel May Okay Military Aid Despite Russia's Warnings
National Panda Day 2023 | Panda Day On 16th March | Panda Day Viral Videos | Panda Video | Shorts
Horses Pull Skiers In Colorado | Colorado Festival Video | Viral Video | Short Video | Horse Video
Education
Business
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Resigns; K Krithivasan Appointed as New CEO-Designate
India Approves Capital Acquisition of Military Hardware Worth Rs 70,584 Crore
Malaysia's Petronas Offers $460 Million for Stake in NTPC's Green Arm: Report
Six Adani Group Stocks End Higher; Two Firms Hit Upper Circuit
Buzz
Wisdom or 'Nonsense'? Priya Malik's Take on Why Breakups are Good Divides Twitter
Slack Bot's Hilarious Response to Employee Stuck in Lift Has People in Splits
New Zealand Earthquake: Calls For Action, Prayers On Twitter As Kermadec Islands Jolted
Ashneer Grover Tells Press Not to Use Pics of His 'Older Fatter' Self, Divides Twitter
Opinion
Opinion | Desperate and Ambitious Political Antics of Rahul Gandhi Leading Congress to Disaster
‘You Never Blamed Dahshat-Gard’: Open Letter to Kashmir Author from Kupwara Man Whose 3 Sons Were Killed by Terrorists
Opinion | Rahul Gandhi, Cambridge and the ‘Craft of Ranting’ for a Lost Battle
Opinion | The Islamisation of Northeast India and the Hidden Agenda of ISI
Photos
WPL 2023, DC vs GG: Gujarat Giants Bounce Back to Register 2nd Win, Defeat Delhi Capitals by 11 Runs
Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Chic Black Bodycon Dress, See The Star Kid's Most Stylish Outings
Ananya Panday Stuns In Pastel Blue Saree As She Plays Bridesmaid At Cousin Alanna Panday's Wedding, Check Out Her Stunning Pics
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Pics: See Design, Features & More in Detail
BJP’s Lingayat+ Strategy in K’taka: Focus on Backward Classes as Party Hopes for Majority Without Hitch
‘Modi Mitra’ Campaign for 65 Muslim-Dominated Seats Begins on Apr 20, 'Samvad' with PM Modi Planned Next Year
Jalandhar Bypoll: Desperate to Retain Stronghold, Congress Under Pressure Amid Vigilance Probe
Competition Among BJP Ticket Aspirants Natural for a Winning Party, Says Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Elections: BJP MLA Shivanagouda Naik Says 'HD Kumaraswamy Has 7 Wives'
Karnataka's Kitchen Politics: Cooked-up Controversy on Vijayendra Or Are Tensions Coming to The Boil?
Food Kits Worth Over Rs 30 Lakh With Congress MLA's Photos Seized In Karnataka's Kolar
Karnataka Elections: All About Melukote, A Seat Where Farmers Hold The Key To Victory
Karnataka Congress Gears up for Rahul Gandhi's Mega Rally on March 20
IT Officials Raid House, Office Of BJP MLC R Shankar In Karnataka's Haveri
Karnataka Polls: Battle of Vokkaliga Bigwigs in Ramanagara? DK Shivakumar Hints at Brother’s Candidacy
Karnataka Polls: D K Shivakumar Indicates Brother & MP Suresh May Contest from Ramanagara
New CMs of Meghalaya, Nagaland Meet Home Minister Amit Shah
Congress Fumes Over PM Modi's Photo with 'Rowdy-sheeter' in Karnataka’s Mandya; BJP Responds
Karnataka a Powerhouse of Development, Says PM Modi A Day After Mandya Visit
K’taka Elections 2023: BJP's Push to Woo Vokkaliga Voters Backfires, Removes Community Leaders from Temporary Doorway
Amit Shah Sounds 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Bugle in Kerala, Targets CM on Corruption
‘While Cong Busy Trying to Bury Modi, We're Busy with Development’: PM in Karnataka
K’taka Polls: ‘Doesn’t Matter Where EVMs Come From’, ECI Says as Opposition Rakes Up ‘Malpractices’ Debate
In Poll-bound K'taka, PM Modi to Inaugurate B’luru-Mysuru E-way, Redeveloped Hosapete Station Today
Unable to Afford Bribe, Farmer Takes Cattle to K'taka Municipality Office in CM’s Home District
Karnataka: BJP’s Decision to Appoint CM Bommai Election Campaign Chief A Balancing Act?
Rajasthan Elections: After Golden Duck in 2018, AAP Pads Up to Chase Double Century on Jobs Pitch
Joint Team of Left, Cong Looking into Post-poll Violence in Tripura Attacked: Police
PM to Visit Karnataka Sunday, Will Inaugurate, Lay Foundation of Projects Worth Around Rs 16,000 Crore
Tripura CM Allocates Portfolios to Ministers, Keeps Home Dept with Himself
Show of Unity: Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar Co-star in Congress's Karnataka Poll Plan Video
Ahead of Karnataka Elections, BJP Appoints CM Bommai as Chairman of Campaign Committee
Jalandhar Bypoll: 2024 Mann-agement on the Line, AAP Cannot Afford Another Defeat After Sangrur
Nagaland CM Rio Allocates Portfolios, Keeps Finance for Self; 24 New ‘Advisors’ Appointed
Southern Slice | Distorted Image? BJP Left Red-faced After Lokayukta Fiasco Involving K'taka MLA, His Son
Meghalaya: Sangma Allocates Portfolios, Retains Key Departments for NPP
Nagaland to Hold Urban Local Bodies Election After 2 Decades
Photogallery
+10
Ananya Panday Stuns In Pastel Blue Saree As She Plays Bridesmaid At Cousin Alanna Panday's Wedding, Check Out Her Stunning Pics
+20
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari Look Stunning As They Attend Alanna Panday's Pre-wedding Functions, See Pics