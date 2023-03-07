ELEC

elec News

BJP’s Lingayat+ Strategy in K’taka: Focus on Backward Classes as Party Hopes for Majority Without Hitch

‘Modi Mitra’ Campaign for 65 Muslim-Dominated Seats Begins on Apr 20, 'Samvad' with PM Modi Planned Next Year

Jalandhar Bypoll: Desperate to Retain Stronghold, Congress Under Pressure Amid Vigilance Probe

Competition Among BJP Ticket Aspirants Natural for a Winning Party, Says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Elections: BJP MLA Shivanagouda Naik Says 'HD Kumaraswamy Has 7 Wives'

Karnataka's Kitchen Politics: Cooked-up Controversy on Vijayendra Or Are Tensions Coming to The Boil?

Food Kits Worth Over Rs 30 Lakh With Congress MLA's Photos Seized In Karnataka's Kolar

Karnataka Elections: All About Melukote, A Seat Where Farmers Hold The Key To Victory

Karnataka Congress Gears up for Rahul Gandhi's Mega Rally on March 20

IT Officials Raid House, Office Of BJP MLC R Shankar In Karnataka's Haveri

Karnataka Polls: Battle of Vokkaliga Bigwigs in Ramanagara? DK Shivakumar Hints at Brother’s Candidacy

Karnataka Polls: D K Shivakumar Indicates Brother & MP Suresh May Contest from Ramanagara

New CMs of Meghalaya, Nagaland Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Congress Fumes Over PM Modi's Photo with 'Rowdy-sheeter' in Karnataka’s Mandya; BJP Responds

Karnataka a Powerhouse of Development, Says PM Modi A Day After Mandya Visit

K’taka Elections 2023: BJP's Push to Woo Vokkaliga Voters Backfires, Removes Community Leaders from Temporary Doorway

Amit Shah Sounds 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Bugle in Kerala, Targets CM on Corruption

‘While Cong Busy Trying to Bury Modi, We're Busy with Development’: PM in Karnataka

K’taka Polls: ‘Doesn’t Matter Where EVMs Come From’, ECI Says as Opposition Rakes Up ‘Malpractices’ Debate

In Poll-bound K'taka, PM Modi to Inaugurate B’luru-Mysuru E-way, Redeveloped Hosapete Station Today

Unable to Afford Bribe, Farmer Takes Cattle to K'taka Municipality Office in CM’s Home District

Karnataka: BJP’s Decision to Appoint CM Bommai Election Campaign Chief A Balancing Act?

Rajasthan Elections: After Golden Duck in 2018, AAP Pads Up to Chase Double Century on Jobs Pitch

Joint Team of Left, Cong Looking into Post-poll Violence in Tripura Attacked: Police

PM to Visit Karnataka Sunday, Will Inaugurate, Lay Foundation of Projects Worth Around Rs 16,000 Crore

Tripura CM Allocates Portfolios to Ministers, Keeps Home Dept with Himself

Show of Unity: Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar Co-star in Congress's Karnataka Poll Plan Video

Ahead of Karnataka Elections, BJP Appoints CM Bommai as Chairman of Campaign Committee

Jalandhar Bypoll: 2024 Mann-agement on the Line, AAP Cannot Afford Another Defeat After Sangrur

Nagaland CM Rio Allocates Portfolios, Keeps Finance for Self; 24 New ‘Advisors’ Appointed

Southern Slice | Distorted Image? BJP Left Red-faced After Lokayukta Fiasco Involving K'taka MLA, His Son

Meghalaya: Sangma Allocates Portfolios, Retains Key Departments for NPP

Nagaland to Hold Urban Local Bodies Election After 2 Decades

