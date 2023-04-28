5 Free Cylinders A Year If Voted To Power: HD Kumaraswamy Promises Karnataka

With Assembly polls in Karnataka just over a week away, the political leaders have paced up with their campaigning around the 224 constituencies. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced that if the Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)) government is voted to power in the state, they will provide five gas cylinders per year for free. Speaking at the Varuna Constituency Convention, Kumaraswamy also promised that the party would also launch many schemes including free education, health and employment for children. During the convention, Kumaraswamy also told the party workers to not get upset over petty reasons.

This is not the first time Kumaraswamy has shelled promises ahead of the May 10 polls. Last month, he promised they would provide a 50 per cent subsidy for up to 10 cylinders per year as the prices have shot up to over Rs 1,000 per month if come to power.

Speaking with reporters in Bengaluru, the JD(S) leader also took a dig at the BJP-led central government and stated that the Centre promised free gas cylinders and introduced the Ujjwala scheme but now poor and middle-class people are shocked as the prices have gone over Rs 1,000 per cylinder. “After coming to power, we will give a subsidy of 50 per cent for 10 cylinders per year,” he added.

The former Chief Minister also announced Rs 2,000 per month for auto drivers. He also stated that he would reinstate the 4 per cent reservation abolished by the Basavaraj Bommai government. The current government has removed the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and distributed it to Vokkaligas and Lingayats equally.

Former Congress MLA Shafi Ahmed, who was denied a ticket from Tumkur City joined JD(S) in the presence of JDSLP leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and party president C M Ibrahim, will contest from the party in the constituency.

In recent turns of events, Karnataka Parishad member and JD(S) leader SL Bhojegowda who is known to be a close aide to Kumaraswamy left political experts shocked after he asked his followers to vote for the Congress candidate from the constituency of Chikmagalur. HD Thammaiah, who left the BJP two months back to join the Congress party, is contesting from Chikmagalur.

Read all the Latest News here