'7 Seats, 7 Months': Congress Discusses 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Preparedness in Delhi

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday said her party’s top leadership has directed leaders to prepare for all seven seats in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP swept all seats in the 2014 and 2019 polls.

Lamba’s remarks assume significance as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a part of the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. alliance after Congress extended support to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi services bill which was later passed by Parliament.

According to Congress sources, some members raised concerns during the meeting that an alliance with the AAP would mean corruption charges against them would rub off on them and it would kill chances of Congress.

Rahul Gandhi said the alliance’s decision will be taken later and directed leaders to concentrate on seven seats, sources added.

However, Lamba said there was no discussion on seat sharing with the AAP.

Lamba said that Congress’ votes went to the AAP, which won back-to-back Assembly elections in 2015 and 2015 but failed to secure any parliamentary seat in the national capital.

The Congress leader said seven months are left for the 2024 polls and all the party workers have been asked to prepare for all seven seats.

“In the three-hour long meeting today, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji, KC Venugopal and Deepak Babaria ji were present. We have been asked to prepare for all seven seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” she said.

The AAP decimated Congress, which remained in power for 15 years till 2013, to zero seats in Delhi Assembly in the 2015 and 2020 elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also emerged as the principal challenger to Congress in Punjab in 2017 and came to power in 2022.

AAP Reacts to Alka Lamba’s Remarks

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that his party’s central leadership will take a decision regarding an alliance with Congress.

“…Our central leadership will decide this…Our political affairs committee and INDIA parties will sit together and discuss this (poll alliance)," Bhardwaj said.