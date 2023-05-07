77 Elected Unopposed in Second Phase of ULB Polls in UP

Candidates for a total of 77 posts, including one Nagar Panchayat president, have been elected unopposed in the second phase of the ongoing urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, the State Election Commission said.

The election of Rabupura Nagar Panchayat president of Gautam Buddha Nagar district has been held unopposed. Apart from this, five councillors from Aligarh, three from Meerut, and one councillor from Ghaziabad have been elected unopposed.

Similarly, out of 36 unopposed members in Nagar Panchayats, 16 have been elected from Gautam Buddha Nagar, three from Etah, two each from Azamgarh, Banda, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Aligarh and Hathras and one each from Bulandshahr, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Pilibhit and Hamirpur, according to a press statement issued by the election commission on Saturday.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said in the statement that 31 members of municipal councils have been elected unopposed in different districts.

He said seven municipal council members in Etah, five in Badaun, four in Bulandshahr, three in Etawah, two each from Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Baghpat and one each from Kannauj, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mirzapur, Sultanpur and Hapur have been elected unopposed.

Kumar informed that the second phase of polling will be held on May 11 for seven municipal corporations, 590 municipal wards, 95 municipal council presidents and 2,551 councillors and 268 posts of nagar panchayat presidents and 3,495 members in 38 districts in the state.

In the first phase on May 4, polling was held for various posts of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in 37 districts including 10 Municipal Corporations. The counting of votes of both phases will be held on May 13.

