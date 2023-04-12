'99% Chance...': BJP's Yediyurappa on Poll Ticket to 'Disappointed' Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar

A day after expressing his disappointment over the possibility of not getting a BJP ticket to fight the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, there is now a “99 per cent chance" that former chief minister Jagadish Shettar will be given an opportunity to contest the May 10 polls in the state. Senior party leader BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the 67-year-old sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central will be fielded from Hubli city.

When asked about Shettar’s disappointment over not getting a ticket, the former chief minister Yediyurappa said, “99 per cent Jagadish Shettar (former Karnataka CM) will be given an election ticket and his name will be cleared in Hubli city."

#WATCH | 99% Jagadish Shettar (former Karnataka CM) will be given an election ticket: BJP leader and Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa#KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/pWlxydkXnO— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

On Tuesday, Shettar said he was asked by the BJP central leadership not to contest the elections, to which he informed the party top brass of his displeasure with the decision. He had said that he has told the leadership that he would contest the election again, and requested them to give him an opportunity. He told them that their decision was not acceptable to him and urged the party’s top brass for its reconsideration.

“I received a message from the seniors in the party that I am a senior and a former chief minister. So, make way for others…If they had told me two to three months ago, then it would have been respectable for me. When the nomination is just two days away (to begin), I am definitely hurt. I have told them that I will contest the election. Whatever you have said is not acceptable to me. So, please reconsider your decision and give me an opportunity to contest the election again," Shettar, a former BJP state unit president and Assembly Speaker, had said.

Shettar said he got elected to the Assembly six times and every time had won the seat with a margin of 25,000 votes or more.

The BJP released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday evening. Filing of nominations to begin on April 13 and will continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in Karnataka by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

(with inputs from PTI)

