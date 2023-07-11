CHANGE LANGUAGE
Abhishek Banerjee Says West Bengal Panchayat Poll Win Boost for TMC Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
1-MIN READ

Abhishek Banerjee Says West Bengal Panchayat Poll Win Boost for TMC Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 22:41 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Counting was still underway for the elections, the polling for which was held through ballot papers on July 8. (File photo/ANI)

Counting was still underway for the elections, the polling for which was held through ballot papers on July 8. (File photo/ANI)

At the gram panchayat level, TMC has so far won 18,606 seats and held a lead in 8,160 seats. The opposition BJP bagged 4,482 seats and was leading in 2,419 seats

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the people of rural West Bengal for voting for his party in the three-tier panchayat elections.

In an apparent dig aimed at leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, Banerjee said the campaign of “No Vote to Mamata" has turned into “Now Vote for Mamata".

“Grateful to the people for converting Oppn’s ‘NO VOTE TO MAMATA’ campaign to ‘NOW VOTE FOR MAMATA.’ With unwavering support to #TrinamooleNaboJowar, we’ll surely have a roaring mandate, paving the way for LS elections. Bengal, I thank you for all the love," he tweeted.

During the campaigning for panchayat polls, Adhikari raised the ‘No Vote to Mamata’ slogan, urging the people of the state to vote for any party but not the TMC.

Counting was still underway for the elections, the polling for which was held through ballot papers on July 8.

At the gram panchayat level, TMC has so far won 18,606 seats and held a lead in 8,160 seats. The opposition BJP bagged 4,482 seats and was leading in 2,419 seats. The CPI(M) won 1,424 seats and was leading in 922 seats, and its ally Congress won 1,073 seats and was leading in 693 seats.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
