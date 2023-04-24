Actress Harshika Poonacha Campaign Door-to-door For BJP's Anil Menasinakai In Gadag

Karnataka is all set to go for its assembly polls on March 10 and the result of the 224-member legislative assembly will be declared on May 13. After filling the nominations, the political leaders have begun campaigning in their respective constituencies, shelling out promises to the voters, and conducting roadshows, and rallies. Due to the quick travel and cover the entire state, leaders have booked helicopters and mini-planes at hefty prices. In this context, it is needless to mention that famous faces from the Kannada entertainment industry have also joined the campaigns to support their preferred political party or leader.

Bhojpuri actress Harshika Poonacha along with Bhuvan Ponnanna have joined the election campaign in the Gadag constituency in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidate Anil Menasinakai. The actress went for a door-to-door campaign and solicited votes from women and youth. While interacting with media persons where she stated that whomever she has supported in the previous campaign had won.

She also said that the Gadag constituency needs development and Anil Menaisinakai has various plans to develop. The actress also mentioned that the constituency has a huge problem with sewage systems and drinking water.

“We will also vote for Menaisinakai. I am campaigning for the first time on their behalf. Everyone I have campaigned for has won. Similarly, we have voluntarily come to support Anil Menaisinakai,” she added.

Harshika also claimed that the voters have responded positively and have agreed that a change is needed in the constituency. She also shared that the voters have freely expressed their opinions when she went for the campaign. She also expressed that Menaisinakai should have won the previous election as well.

Anil Menaisinakai is a realtor and contested the 2018 election from this seat. The Congress has fielded HK Patil, who is a sitting MLA from this constituency since 2013. He defeated Menasinakai in 2013. In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, HK Patil won the Gadag seat with a narrow margin of around 2,000 votes.

