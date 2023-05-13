Afzalpur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.34 Afzalpur (ಅಫಜಲಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ಕಲ್ಬುರ್ಗಿ) district of Karnataka. Afzalpur is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Afzalpur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Afzalpur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 34. Afzalpur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Afzalpur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,719 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,12,215 were male and 1,06,488 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Afzalpur in 2023 is 949 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,18,719 eligible electors, of which 1,12,970 were male, 1,07,037 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,336 eligible electors, of which 99,209 were male, 91,127 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,243 eligible electors, of which 91,367 were male, 86,876 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Afzalpur in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 86 service voters registered in the constituency and 81 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M Y Patil of INC won in this seat defeating Malikayya Guttedar of KJP by a margin of 10,594 which was 7.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.92% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Malikayya Venkayya Guttedar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating M.Y.Patil of KJP by a margin of 5,238 votes which was 4.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.62% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Malikayya V Guttedar of INC won this seat beating M.Y. Patil of BJP by a margin of 7,866 votes which was 7.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.83% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 34. Afzalpur Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Afzalpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Afzalpur are: Shivaraj Patil Kulali (AAP); Shivakumar M Natikar (JDS); Shamaray Baksar Hosamani (RPIA); Ramesh Jamadar (RSPS); R D Patil (SP); Nitin Venkayya Guttedar (IND); Malikayya V Guttedar (BJP); M Y Patil (INC); K G Poojari (KRS); Huccheshwar Wathar Gour (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.94%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 68.09%, while it was 67.89% in 2013 and 58.75% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.84999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Afzalpur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Afzalpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.34. Afzalpur comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Afzalpur constituency, which are: Indi, Sindgi, Jevargi, Chittapur, Gulbarga Rural, Gulbarga Dakshin, Aland. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Solapur District of Maharashtra.

Map location of Afzalpur:

The geographic coordinates of Afzalpur is: 17°13’36.8"N 76°29’09.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Afzalpur

List of candidates contesting from Afzalpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shivaraj Patil Kulali

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 38.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivakumar M Natikar

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shamaray Baksar Hosamani

Party: RPIA

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 14 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesh Jamadar

Party: RSPS

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R D Patil

Party: SP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 16

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 57 lakh

Total income: Rs 57 lakh

Candidate name: Nitin Venkayya Guttedar

Party: IND

Profession: Social worker , Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 33.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 27.9 crore

Self income: Rs 89.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 97.3 lakh

Candidate name: Malikayya V Guttedar

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 9.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 51.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.9 crore

Self income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Candidate name: M Y Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Agricultural and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 82

Total assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 83.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.9 crore

Self income: Rs 14.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.1 lakh

Candidate name: K G Poojari

Party: KRS

Profession: Legal Practitioner and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Huccheshwar Wathar Gour

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.