Ahead of Bengal Panchayat Polls, BJP Promises End to Cut Money, Focus on Infra Push, Women Security

Ahead of the July 8 West Bengal panchayat polls, the state BJP has released its manifesto promising a slew of welfare measures, and assuring to eliminate the infamous ‘cut money middle-man cycle’. The party has also promised corruption-free village councils and infrastructure push in rural Bengal.

The manifesto, or the ‘Sankalp Patra’, was released by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday along with Leader of the Opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari and BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

From emergency volunteers ‘Khudiram Bahini’ to deal with emergencies in rural Bengal to having women volunteers called Nari Bahini for women’s security, the manifesto has it all. The party has also promised to make 100 days of work corruption free.

Let’s take a look at what the BJP has promised in its manifesto:

Local self-government to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach out to all, especially farmers, without any bias. People should get benefits from central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the party said. The BJP also promised to implement Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to develop and repair roads in rural Bengal. Zilla Parishad will conduct an income-based census to ensure that economically backward people get the maximum benefit of central schemes. A transparent tender process will be the mantra of rural government. Special emphasis is to be given to migrant labourers to ensure they get jobs in villages. Primary health centres will be developed, with special emphasis on women, and sanitary pads will be made available there. Every block will have a book bank named ‘Barnaparichay’. Special help desk in Zilla Parishads will be set up to oversee the law and order situation. ‘Nari Bahini’, a volunteer group catering to women’s security, will be set up in every Zilla Parishad. Permanent relief centres will also be set up. A team of volunteers, known as ‘Khudiram Bahini’, will be prepared to deal with any kind of emergency.

The TMC, meanwhile, termed the BJP’s manifesto promises as “stunts". Party leader Tapas Roy said, “These stunts will have no effect on the voters. We are not bothered.”

Nearly 5.67 crore voters are expected to cast votes in the polls to elect nearly 75,000 candidates in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

In the last rural polls held five years ago, the TMC had secured 90 per cent of the panchayat seats and all 22 Zilla Parishads. However, the elections were marred by widespread violence and malpractices, with the Opposition alleging they were prevented from filing nominations in several seats across the state.