Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Polls, Will Bengaluru's Pothole-ridden Roads Improve?

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been paving roads aggressively throughout the city of Bengaluru ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. But anyone who has lived in a city long enough would know that the same roads will eventually be dug up. The inadequate work was exposed by a little shower on March 29 evening, which also highlighted the shoddy nature in which the roads had been built.

The roads in the city need immediate attention even as traffic police are seen patching the potholes filled with rainwater. Revathy Ashok, chief executive officer and managing trustee at the NGO Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol, “Bengaluru’s poor road conditions are a persistent problem. Due to a variety of factors, the city never quite gets this element right. Good roads are rare in the central business centre; one such area is St Marks Road. As only 48% of travel is by public transportation and 52% is by private automobile, there is a lot of pressure on the roadways."

Srinivas Araveli, a researcher on integrated transport and road safety at the World Resources Institute, said in a report that the biggest problem in this regard is widespread corruption and low quality of work in municipal corporations. According to ward-lever engineers should be made responsible for roads by the BBMP and the task should be decentralized as it is not possible for an official working out of the headquarters to note progress throughout the city.

The period between 2014 and 2021 witnessed 269 ‘official’ deaths caused due to potholes in Karnataka, the majority of which were from Bengaluru. According to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the state spent Rs 20,060 crore on roads in Bengaluru over five years. Additionally, he claimed that just 1,344 km of the city’s 11,283.05 km of roadways were motorable. In the background, the BJP-led state government was receiving criticism after D Kempanna, president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, said that projects involving roadwork had a “40 per cent commission" structure.

