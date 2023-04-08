Ahead of Polls, Amul’s Entry Into Karnataka Market Draws Criticism From Opposition

Ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka, the JD(S) and the Congress are now at loggerheads with the ruling BJP party over the entry of Gujarat Marketing Federation Amul’s entry into the Bengaluru market. Political leaders of the opposition are supporting the Karnataka Milk Federation which sells milk products in the state under the brand name Nandini. Social media is full of Kannadigas sharing the hashtag #Nandinisupport with users vying for the regional brand instead of Amul.

Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition, criticised the Karnataka BJP administration for allowing Amul to enter the state through a backdoor. He said that Amul’s move into Karnataka will endanger Kannadiga’s assets. He also blamed Amit Shah for having a role in attacking Nandini to help Amul. This follows the call for cooperation between Amul and Nandini made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public event in Mandya.

In a series of Tweets, Siddaramaiah also said that during the reign of Congress, Amul had tried to enter the Karnataka market and was not allowed, but the state BJP was welcoming them with open arms.

The Congress leader also attributed to the Karnataka BJP the drop in procurement of milk by the Karnataka Milk Federation, with collection dropping from 99 lakh litres to 71 lakh litres. He called it a conspiracy against the KMF

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked BJP leaders in the state for supporting Amul’s entry into the Bengaluru market.

“BJP’s conspiracy to sell off Karnataka Amul Federation to Gujarat’s Amul is now clear. First, Mr. Amit Shah said it openly. Now, Ms. Shobha Karandlje supports it," Surjewala tweeted. He also urged Karnataka voters to throw the BJP out of power to save Nandini.

The JD(S) is also in tandem with the Congress on this with the party tweeting, “What does this expansion of Gujarat’s Amul corporation for internet marketing mean in a circumstance where KMF Nandini’s milk, ghee, and butter are not available in all sections of the state? Doesn’t this feel like a negative reflection on the efforts made by the numerous Kannadigas who depend on Nandini’s milk?”

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also called upon the people of Karnataka to oppose the move to sell Amul milk in the state. “Amul is being pushed into Karnataka from backdoor with the support of the Central government. The Amul is strangulating the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the farmers. Kannada people should rebel against Amul," Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister, stated.

“We as Kannadigas should oppose Amul and protect the interest of Karnataka farmers unitedly. Our people and customers should use Nandini products on priority and save the livelihood of farmers," he stated.

The Karnataka government had allotted a big plot to Amul in Koramangala of Bengaluru for cheap price. When the government here had shown such a magnanimous gesture, Amul is “conspiring" against milk producers and KMF, he charged.

Amul had to be obligated to as during the tenure of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, special ice cream unit was established in Yelahanka and KMF is till date producing large quantity of ice cream for Amul, Kumaraswamy maintained.

He said that tt is very clear that BJP’s double-engine government is planning to push milk producers to streets and “enslave" them to people of Gujarat. The “suspicious silence" of the Karnataka BJP government and KMF has led to many suspicions, Kumaraswamy stated.

Last month, opposition figures and pro-Kannada organisations criticised the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for allegedly imposing Hindi by adding the name “Dahi" followed by the regional nomenclature “Mosaru" to Nandini items.

(With inputs from News18 reporter Reethu M from Bengaluru)

