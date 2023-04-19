CHANGE LANGUAGE
AIADMK to Contest Karnataka Assembly Polls, Fields D. Anbarasan From Pulikeshi Nagar

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 15:00 IST

Chennai, India

File photo of Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI)

The party had earlier announced that it would not be contesting the state Assembly polls and would support BJP candidates

AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that the party will contest the Karnataka Assembly polls.

However, the party had earlier announced that it would not be contesting the state Assembly polls and would support BJP candidates.

The party also announced D. Anbarasan as its candidate from the Pulikeshi Nagar constituency. BJP leader Murali will also be contesting from the said constituency.

In 2018, the Pulikeshi nagar seat was won by S. Akhanda Srinivasamurthy of the Indian National Congress who defeated Janata Dal (Secular) leader B. Prasanna Kumar by a margin of 81,626 votes.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the AIADMK had fielded three candidates.

The Karnataka assembly polls are scheduled on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 19, 2023, 15:00 IST
