Constituency No.46 Aland (ಆಳಂದ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Aland is part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Aland election result and you can click here for compact election results of Aland and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 46. Aland Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Aland Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,638 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,19,328 were male and 1,10,276 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aland in 2023 is 924 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,29,638 eligible electors, of which 1,21,625 were male, 1,12,180 female and 36 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,992 eligible electors, of which 1,01,946 were male, 91,040 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,596 eligible electors, of which 95,052 were male, 88,544 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aland in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 121 service voters registered in the constituency and 79 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya of BJP won in this seat defeating B R Patil of JDS by a margin of 697 which was 0.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.83% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B R Patil of KJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya of JDS by a margin of 17,114 votes which was 12.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KJP had a vote share of 50.67% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Guttedar Subash Rukmayya of JDS won this seat beating B.R. Patil of INC by a margin of 5,784 votes which was 5.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 37.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 46. Aland Assembly segment of the 7. Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat defeating Eshwar B. Khandre of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the BidarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Aland:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Aland are: Umar Farooq (KJPA); Subhash Guttedar (BJP); Shivakumar Khed (AAP); Ratnappa (IND); Rajkumar (BSP); Pandit (IND); Moula Sab (CPI); Mahiboob Basha (IND); Maheshwari (JDS); Dattappa (RSPS); Chowhan Raju (BBK); Bhojaraj (INC); Apparao Patil (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.02%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 68.72%, while it was 68.93% in 2013 and 61.63% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.7% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Aland went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Aland constituency:

Assembly constituency No.46. Aland comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Aland constituency, which are: Afzalpur, Gulbarga Dakshin, Gulbarga Rural, Basavakalyan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Osmanabad & Solapur Districts of Maharashtra.

Map location of Aland:

The geographic coordinates of Aland is: 17°31’41.9"N 76°32’22.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Aland

List of candidates contesting from Aland Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Umar Farooq

Party: KJPA

Profession: Private work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 95000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 95000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Subhash Guttedar

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Worker & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.4 crore

Self income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Candidate name: Shivakumar Khed

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ratnappa

Party: IND

Profession: Private work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 21.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajkumar

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Worker, Sub-Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pandit

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 44.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 46130

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 36.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Moula Sab

Party: CPI

Profession: NILL

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 30.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 83000

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahiboob Basha

Party: IND

Profession: Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 61 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Maheshwari

Party: JDS

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dattappa

Party: RSPS

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 22.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 82000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chowhan Raju

Party: BBK

Profession: Private job

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 18.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhojaraj

Party: INC

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore

Self income: Rs 8.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.3 lakh

Candidate name: Apparao Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.