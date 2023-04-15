Ambati Rayudu To Bat In The Political Arena After Retirement?

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu is all set to pad up for a new innings. In a recent interview the cricketer has hinted that he may enter politics after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season in which he’s playing for Chennai Super Kings. While speaking to The Times of India, Rayudu revealed that he was considering a career in politics.

“I have been thinking about joining politics for a long as it is the best way to serve people. I wanted to meet people before taking the final call and the choice of the party,” Rayudu was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Ambati Rayudu is a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district. He made it clear in the interview that he will only contest from Andhra Pradesh and not from Telangana.

Rayudu added, “No, it will not be from Telangana. I am looking at commencing my political career from Andhra Pradesh”.

Rayudu’s fans in Hyderabad will be somewhat disappointed as he had started his Ranji Trophy career from Hyderabad. The 37-year-old has cultivated a sizeable fanbase through his exploits with the bat. The fact is that Rayudu enjoys tremendous goodwill among people as a cricketer most political parties would want him in their camp. However, Mr Rayudu has not yet opened up about his political preferences.

The TDP-Jana Sena alliance could be on his radar, reported The Times of India. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in May 2024.

Reportedly, the cricketer is likely to retire after the ongoing edition of the IPL. Ambati Rayudu has represented India in 55 ODIs and six T20Is. He is also one of the greatest batters in the history of IPL. If he eventually joins politics, Mr Rayudu will not be the first cricketer from the Telugu States to choose politics as a career. Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin has made a name for himself in politics and is currently the working president of Telangana Congress.

Read all the Latest News here