Amit Shah in Poll-bound MP Today for Mega Tribal Community Event, To Address 50,000 BJP Workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday attend a gathering of tribals in Indore as the BJP intensifies its efforts to win over the ST community whose vote is crucial in the assembly polls, due later this year.

A BJP functionary said at least 50,000 saffron workers from the tribal-dominated Indore division are expected to attend the “Vijay Sankalp Sammelan" in Shah’s presence.

Shah was also supposed to visit Bhopal on Sunday, however, the programme was later postponed, party sources told the news agency IANS.

While the BJP’s Central leadership has appointed three union ministers as state election in-charges, party’s key strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified his visits to the poll-bound state.

Shah has visited state capital Bhopal thrice in the last 20 days and held several rounds of high-level meetings at party headquarters

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will also attend the “Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat" being organised by students and unemployed tribal youths in the city to highlight their issues.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats in the 230-member House while the BJP bagged 109 seats.

The Congress went on to form a coalition government under Nath but it collapsed in March 2020 when nearly two dozen MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress and later joined the BJP, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister once again.