Anitha Kumaraswamy Not Contesting From Hassan Seat, Says Always Followed Party Orders

The dust finally seems to be settling on the ticket row over the Hassan constituency. Not too long ago, it was widely reported that former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s wife and Ramanagara MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy had been granted the party ticket from Hassan. However, Anitha has now cleared the air and refuted the rumours, saying she was not contesting from the seat.

Anitha tweeted about the same and said that such rumours were just part of the slander campaign against JD(S). She said that when she had sacrificed her seat in Ramanagara for her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, there was no question of her contesting the polls again.

ಪ್ರಸಕ್ತ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆಂಬ ವದಂತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕೆಲವರು ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥಿತವಾಗಿ ಹಬ್ಬಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ನನ್ನ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ, ಇದು ಶುದ್ಧಸುಳ್ಳು ಮತ್ತು ಅಪಪ್ರಚಾರದ ಭಾಗವಷ್ಟೇ. ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ನಾನು ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯೇ ಇಲ್ಲ. ಈ ಹಿಂದೆಯೇ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. 1/7— ಅನಿತಾ ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | Anitha Kumaraswamy (@Anitha_JDS) April 4, 2023

She also said that she has always obeyed the party’s order, earlier contesting elections only on the party’s instructions and has never meant any ill harm to HD Dewe Gowda’s family. “I am eternally grateful to the people of Madhugiri and Ramanagara constituencies who won me over even in such a difficult situation. Thanks to the people of the Channapatnam Constituency. I have worked hard for the development of these fields by using the opportunity I got,” she said.

Nikhil also made it clear to reporters in Ramanagara that his mother had no interest in running for office. “Deve Gowda’s judgement is definitive in this issue," he said, adding that if the party workers demand it, he would withdraw his candidature from the Ramanagara segment.

He stated that the second list of party candidates will be released on Thursday while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru. “Deve Gowda is currently in Delhi and will be back soon. After then, the list will be made public," he said, noting that it will also include the name of the Hassan candidate.

