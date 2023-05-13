Constituency No.198 Arkalgud (Arakalgud, Arakalagudu) (ಅರಕಲಗೂಡು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Hassan (ಹಾಸನ) district of Karnataka. Arkalgud is part of Hassan (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Arakalgud, Arakalagudu) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Arkalgud election result and you can click here for compact election results of Arkalgud and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 198. Arkalgud Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Arkalgud Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.58%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,195 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,959 were male and 1,01,236 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arkalgud in 2023 is 929 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,195 eligible electors, of which 1,11,377 were male, 1,04,227 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,950 eligible electors, of which 1,02,546 were male, 95,404 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,209 eligible electors, of which 92,008 were male, 86,201 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arkalgud in 2018 was 181. In 2013, there were 149 service voters registered in the constituency and 134 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, A T Ramaswamy of JDS won in this seat defeating Manju .A of JDS by a margin of 10,653 which was 5.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 45.03% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Manju A of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating A.T Ramaswamy of JDS by a margin of 8,794 votes which was 5.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.04% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Manju A of INC won this seat beating A. T. Ramaswamy of JDS by a margin of 9,040 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 198. Arkalgud Assembly segment of the 16. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat defeating Manju A of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the HassanLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Arkalgud:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Arkalgud are: Vijaya Bharathi (IND); Srinivasa M G (IND); Shivaraja G R (UPP); Puttaraja (IND); Puneeth B R (IND); Manjunatha H P (BDBRAJP); M T Krishnegowda (IND); M R Shivanna (IND); M C Vishwanatha Bisalahalli (IND); Keshavamurthy H T (KRS); Harish Athni (BSP); H P Sridhar Gowda (INC); H Yogaramesha (BJP); B T Javaregowda (AAP); A Manju (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.37%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.7%, while it was 86.02% in 2013 and 81.61% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.33% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Arkalgud went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Arkalgud constituency:

Assembly constituency No.198. Arkalgud comprises of the following areas of Hassan district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Arkalgud constituency, which are: Sakleshpur, Holenarasipur, Krishnarajapete, Krishnarajanagara, Periyapatna, Madikeri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Arkalgud:

The geographic coordinates of Arkalgud is: 12°40’22.1"N 76°05’35.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Arkalgud

List of candidates contesting from Arkalgud Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijaya BharathiParty: INDProfession: Experiments in Organic FarmingNumber of criminal cases: 5Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 50Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 25 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Srinivasa M GParty: INDProfession: Business & AgrticultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 31Total assets: Rs 24.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 15 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivaraja G RParty: UPPProfession: FarmerNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 29Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: PuttarajaParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 49Total assets: Rs 1.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.1 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Puneeth B RParty: INDProfession: Software EngineerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 29Total assets: Rs 33.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Manjunatha H PParty: BDBRAJPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: LiterateAge: 43Total assets: Rs 58.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 53 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M T KrishnegowdaParty: INDProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: LiterateAge: 59Total assets: Rs 101.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 7 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 16.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 84.6 croreSelf income: Rs 50.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 88.6 lakh

Candidate name: M R ShivannaParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 49Total assets: Rs 24.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 20 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M C Vishwanatha BisalahalliParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 58Total assets: Rs 56.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 50 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Keshavamurthy H TParty: KRSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 10th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 82.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 42 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 70 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harish AthniParty: BSPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 38Total assets: Rs 44.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 44.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 4.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: H P Sridhar GowdaParty: INCProfession: Farming and Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: Post GraduateAge: 42Total assets: Rs 2.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 3.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1.5 croreSelf income: Rs 9.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: H YogarameshaParty: BJPProfession: AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 54Total assets: Rs 12 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 90.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 11.1 croreSelf income: Rs 19.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 23.7 lakh

top videos

Candidate name: B T JavaregowdaParty: AAPProfession: Retired State Government Employee, BusinessmanNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 67Total assets: Rs 4 croreLiabilities: Rs 24.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 34 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3.6 croreSelf income: Rs 9.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Candidate name: A ManjuParty: JDSProfession: LawyersNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 66Total assets: Rs 37.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 25.9 croreSelf income: Rs 2.5 croreTotal income: Rs 2.9 crore.