Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM To Contest Karnataka Polls, Eyes Alliance With JDS

The assembly elections in the state of Karnataka is believed to be a triangular contest for years with the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) being the key players in the arena. However, this time, some more players are trying their luck. Mining baron Janardhana Reddy has floated his political party named Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) and has stated that his new outfit will contest the upcoming state Assembly election.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to gain a foothold in Karnataka. Other parties including BSP, KJP, Prajakiya, and SDPI are joining the arena this time. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by MP Asaduddin Owaisi, has decided to contest in 25 constituencies in the state.

Owaisi announced candidates for three constituencies. “We are ready for an alliance in the state. If not, we are ready to compete independently,” Owaisi said to PTI.

Owaisi was asked whether he would be willing to ally with Congress. He ruled out such an alliance by saying that the grand old party has always made baseless allegations against him and hence he would not join hands with them. However, the party’s state unit president Osman Ghani said that the AIMIM is looking forward to an electoral alliance with JD(S).

Ghani stated that although the JD(S), led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is in talks with their party for an alliance, they are yet to accept the proposal. Throughout the state, he claimed, the party would run candidates in around 25 regions. AIMIM had backed the JD(S) in the 2018 elections for the 224-member Assembly of Karnataka and had not nominated any candidates.

Owaisi referred to the Basavaraj Bommai government’s recent move to eliminate the 4% reservation for Muslims under the OBC category as “totally illegal" and voiced outrage about the same. He also questioned the secular leaders as to why they did not oppose this move and staged protests.

Read all the Latest News here