Assembly Elections: BJP Appoints Poll In-Charges for Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and MP | Details

The BJP on Friday appointed election in-charges for four poll-bound states as the party intensified its strategic approach for crucial assembly elections ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The senior party leaders include Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who has been appointed as the Assembly election in-charge for Rajasthan and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar, who will assume the role in Telangana.

Former Rajya Sabha member OM Mathur has been appointed as the election in-charge for Chhattisgarh and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been assigned election in-charge for Madhya Pradesh respectively.

The BJP has appointed former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi as co-incharges for the Rajasthan Assembly polls. Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will serve as the co-incharge for Chhattisgarh, while Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will take on the role of co-incharge for Madhya Pradesh, according to an official announcement.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been entrusted with the responsibility of co-incharge for Telangana, it added.

The announcement followed a meeting chaired by BJP President J P Nadda and attended by senior leaders from different states, signaling the party’s escalating campaign for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Discussions revolved around organizational programs, public feedback, and future strategies, according to reports.

Representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana were present at the meeting.

The meeting held earlier in the day took place in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram. It followed a similar meeting held on Thursday, primarily attended by leaders from eastern and northeastern states, in Guwahati. Furthermore, BJP leaders from southern states and Maharashtra are scheduled to convene in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to sources, the meetings have centered around the themes of “sewa, sushashan, and garib kalyan" (service, good governance, welfare of the poor), highlighting the BJP government at the Centre’s accomplishments and introducing new initiatives.

The BJP has intensified its organizational efforts as it strives to secure another term in power at the national level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)