Rahul Gandhi Predicts Cong's Big Win in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh & Telangana Elections | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday predicted that his party will sweep upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The former Congress chief also mentioned his party’s success in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh where Congress formed governments winning majority in Assembly elections held earlier this year.

“Congress will win elections in all four states -Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana…Congress is not just a party, it is an ideology," said the Wayanad MP while addressing a gathering in Ladakh’s Kargil.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh’s Kargil, says, “Congress will win elections in all four states -Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana…" pic.twitter.com/QMfILPyvrk— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

In 2018, the Congress party won Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh when Rahul Gandhi was leading as the party president. However, Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia along with around two dozen party MLAs switched to the BJP in 2020.

In Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Congress has been losing its ground and has not been able to make an impact in state elections.

All four states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana- will go to polls later this year.

Rahul Gandhi reached Ladakh on August 17 and is currently on over week-long tour of the region, his first after the region was granted Union Territory status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

On Saturday, Gandhi rode a motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Lake and stayed overnight to celebrate the birth anniversary of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi the next day.

On his return from Nubra Valley on the motorcycle, Gandhi took pictures at Khardungla, the world’s highest motorable road at a height of 18,380 feet.

On his way to Lamayuru along the Leh-Kargil national highway, Gandhi stopped at the famous magnetic hill and had lunch at the famous Alchi Kitchen.