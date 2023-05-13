Aurad Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.52 Aurad (ಔರಾದ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) district of Karnataka. Aurad is part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Aurad election result and you can click here for compact election results of Aurad and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 52. Aurad Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Aurad Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.8%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,194 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,027 were male and 1,02,167 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aurad in 2023 is 920 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,194 eligible electors, of which 1,11,674 were male, 1,02,787 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,108 eligible electors, of which 99,024 were male, 90,075 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,277 eligible electors, of which 91,199 were male, 85,078 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aurad in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 159 service voters registered in the constituency and 132 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Prabhu Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijaykumar of KJP by a margin of 10,592 which was 7.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.92% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Prabhu B Chavan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dhanaji Bheema Jadhav of KJP by a margin of 23,191 votes which was 17.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.89% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Prabhu Chavhan of BJP won this seat beating Narsingrao Suryawanshi of INC by a margin of 27,778 votes which was 27.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 52. Aurad Assembly segment of the 7. Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat defeating Eshwar B. Khandre of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the BidarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Aurad:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Aurad are: Santoshkumar (IND); Rahul (SJPK); Prabhu Chavan (BJP); Narsing (JP); Laxman (KRJPP); Jaisinga (JDS); Gunwantrao (BSP); Dr Shinde Bhimsenrao (INC); Dr M P Darakeswaraiah (IND); Babu (AAP); Ankush (KRS); Anil Rathod (RMP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.69%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 68.77%, while it was 68.45% in 2013 and 58.27% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.92% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Aurad went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Aurad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.52. Aurad comprises of the following areas of Bidar district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Aurad constituency, which are: Bhalki, Bidar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Nanded & Latur Districts of Maharashtra, Kamareddy & Sangareddy Districts of Telangana.

Map location of Aurad:

The geographic coordinates of Aurad is: 18°13’30.4"N 77°22’38.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Aurad

List of candidates contesting from Aurad Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: SantoshkumarParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 0Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 0Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: RahulParty: SJPKProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prabhu ChavanParty: BJPProfession: Agriculture and workNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 53Total assets: Rs 10.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 54.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 8.3 croreSelf income: Rs 49.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 49.6 lakh

Candidate name: NarsingParty: JPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: IlliterateAge: 70Total assets: Rs 43.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 70632Immovable assets:Rs 43 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: LaxmanParty: KRJPPProfession: DoctorNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: Post GraduateAge: 54Total assets: Rs 16.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 7 croreSelf income: Rs 6.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: JaisingaParty: JDSProfession: Social Worker ,Agriculture &BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 17.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 11.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11 croreImmovable assets:Rs 6.8 croreSelf income: Rs 73.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 78.8 lakh

Candidate name: GunwantraoParty: BSPProfession: Social worker /PensionerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 60Total assets: Rs 32.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 20 lakhSelf income: Rs 90475Total income: Rs 90475

Candidate name: Dr Shinde BhimsenraoParty: INCProfession: Retired Government ServantNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: DoctorateAge: 68Total assets: Rs 2.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 18 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.9 croreSelf income: Rs 3.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dr M P DarakeswaraiahParty: INDProfession: Private DoctorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 64Total assets: Rs 45.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 45.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 6.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: BabuParty: AAPProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 45Total assets: Rs 5.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 3.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 23.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5.4 croreSelf income: Rs 8.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: AnkushParty: KRSProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 31Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anil RathodParty: RMPProfession: Agriculture, BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 28Total assets: Rs 8.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.