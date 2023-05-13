Live election result status of key candidate B Sreeramulu of BJP contesting from Bellary Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if B Sreeramulu has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

B Sriramulu, an influential Valmiki leader, is BJP candidate from Ballari Rural. In the outgoing Assembly, he represents Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district. He has been elected to the Assembly five times and is seeking a sixth term. He is up against Congress candidate Na Ra Bharat Reddy. In the 2018 elections, he lost from Badami to Congress leader Siddaramaiah by a narrow margin of 1,696 votes.

B Sreeramulu is a BJP candidate from Bellary constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. B Sreeramulu’s educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 52 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 73.2 crore which includes Rs 12.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs 60.4 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 67 lakh of which Rs 49.8 lakh is self income. B Sreeramulu’s has total liabilities of Rs 5.7 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bellary are: Jaliyal Rudrappa (AAP), B Nagendra (INC), Nayakar Krishnappa (BSP), B Sreeramulu (BJP), Valmiki Ugandara (KRS), T H Mallikarjuna (IND), K Shambhulinga (IND), Shanmukha Naveen Babu (IND)

