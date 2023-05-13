CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Election ResultsKarnataka Election WinnersParineeti ChopraRaghav ChadhaSRH vs LSG

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceBJPINCJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
891112103

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Elections » B Sreeramulu Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes On 9AM
1-MIN READ

B Sreeramulu Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes On 9AM

Curated By: News18 Election Results Hub

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:07 IST

Bengaluru, India

B Sreeramulu Election Result 2023

B Sreeramulu Election Result 2023

Live election result status of key candidate B Sreeramulu of BJP contesting from Bellary Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if B Sreeramulu has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Live election result status of key candidate B Sreeramulu of BJP contesting from Bellary Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if B Sreeramulu has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Click here to follow live results of B Sreeramulu and all other key candidates in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

B Sriramulu, an influential Valmiki leader, is BJP candidate from Ballari Rural. In the outgoing Assembly, he represents Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district. He has been elected to the Assembly five times and is seeking a sixth term. He is up against Congress candidate Na Ra Bharat Reddy. In the 2018 elections, he lost from Badami to Congress leader Siddaramaiah by a narrow margin of 1,696 votes.

B Sreeramulu is a BJP candidate from Bellary constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. B Sreeramulu’s educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 52 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 73.2 crore which includes Rs 12.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs 60.4 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 67 lakh of which Rs 49.8 lakh is self income. B Sreeramulu’s has total liabilities of Rs 5.7 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.

top videos

    Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bellary are: Jaliyal Rudrappa (AAP), B Nagendra (INC), Nayakar Krishnappa (BSP), B Sreeramulu (BJP), Valmiki Ugandara (KRS), T H Mallikarjuna (IND), K Shambhulinga (IND), Shanmukha Naveen Babu (IND)

    Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of B Sreeramulu (BJP) in 2023 Bellary elections.

    Tags:
    1. #KAR2023~S10A093
    2. karnataka elections 2023
    first published:May 13, 2023, 08:38 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 09:07 IST