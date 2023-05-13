Constituency No.140 Bagepalli (ಬಾಗೇಪಲ್ಲಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikkaballapur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Bagepalli is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bagepalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bagepalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 140. Bagepalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Bagepalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,781 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,101 were male and 97,656 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Bagepalli in 2023 is 1006 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,781 eligible electors, of which 98,586 were male, 99,372 female and 24 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,924 eligible electors, of which 88,598 were male, 87,319 female and 7 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,459 eligible electors, of which 79,505 were male, 78,954 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Bagepalli in 2018 was 17. In 2013, there were 43 service voters registered in the constituency and 38 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S N Subbareddy(Chinnakayalapalli) of INC won in this seat defeating G.V. Sreeramareddy of CPM by a margin of 14,013 which was 8.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 39.94% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, S N Subbareddy(Chinnakayalapalli) of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Sriramareddy G.V of CPM by a margin of 30,755 votes which was 20.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 44.01% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Sampangi N of INC won this seat beating Sreerama Redyy G V of CPM by a margin of 938 votes which was 0.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 25.86% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 140. Bagepalli Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 27 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Bagepalli:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bagepalli are: T Muniswami (Sai) (BSP); Shreerama G V (IND); S N Subbareddy (Chinnakayalapalli) (INC); S N Govindareddy (IND); Rajesh D V (Upendraraju) (UPP); Narendra A N (IND); Mithun Reddy (IND); K Lakshminarasimha Char (Mittemari) (IND); Harisha M (IND); Dr Madhu Seethappa (AAP); Dr A Anil Kumar (CPIM); C Thippanna (KRS); C Muniraju (BJP); C Krishna Reddy (KRJPP); Aruna D (IND)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.38%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.11%, while it was 85.55% in 2013 and 78.8% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.27% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Bagepalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Bagepalli constituency:
Assembly constituency No.140. Bagepalli comprises of the following areas of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka:
A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bagepalli constituency, which are: Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur, Gauribidanur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Annamayya & Sri Sathya Sai Districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Map location of Bagepalli:
The geographic coordinates of Bagepalli is: 13°47’08.9"N 77°52’58.8"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bagepalli
List of candidates contesting from Bagepalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: T Muniswami (Sai)
Party: BSP
Profession: Artist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 41
Total assets: Rs 27 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shreerama G V
Party: IND
Profession: Own Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 27
Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: S N Subbareddy (Chinnakayalapalli)
Party: INC
Profession: Business & Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 56
Total assets: Rs 313.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 70.1 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 127.1 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 186.5 crore
Self income: Rs 2.1 crore
Total income: Rs 2.3 crore
Candidate name: S N Govindareddy
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 62
Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 80 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore
Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh
Candidate name: Rajesh D V (Upendraraju)
Party: UPP
Profession: Agriculture and social service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 34
Total assets: Rs 2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Narendra A N
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 36
Total assets: Rs 80000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 80000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mithun Reddy
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 34
Total assets: Rs 54.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 3.3 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 52.9 crore
Self income: Rs 12.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 24.4 lakh
Candidate name: K Lakshminarasimha Char (Mittemari)
Party: IND
Profession: Priest
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 42
Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Harisha M
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture, Electronic Mechanic
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 32
Total assets: Rs 43.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 15.2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 30.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 13 lakh
Self income: Rs 3.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh
Candidate name: Dr Madhu Seethappa
Party: AAP
Profession: Retired Eye specialist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 57
Total assets: Rs 17.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 10 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 38.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 17 crore
Self income: Rs 44.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 44.3 lakh
Candidate name: Dr A Anil Kumar
Party: CPIM
Profession: Doctor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 3.1 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 44.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 10 lakh
Candidate name: C Thippanna
Party: KRS
Profession: Civil Contractor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 31 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 10 lakh
Total income: Rs 10 lakh
Candidate name: C Muniraju
Party: BJP
Profession: Business & Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 45.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 13.7 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 33.9 crore
Self income: Rs 1.1 crore
Total income: Rs 1.1 crore
Candidate name: C Krishna Reddy
Party: KRJPP
Profession: Agriculture & Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 73
Total assets: Rs 112.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 5.7 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 110.7 crore
Self income: Rs 27.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 31.9 lakh
Candidate name: Aruna D
Party: IND
Profession: Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0.