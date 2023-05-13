Constituency No.176 Bangalore South (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Bangalore South is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bangalore South election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bangalore South and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 176. Bangalore South Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bangalore South Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 5,81,422 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 3,11,437 were male and 2,69,882 female and 103 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bangalore South in 2023 is 867 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 5,81,422 eligible electors, of which 3,22,411 were male, 2,81,424 female and 104 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,47,562 eligible electors, of which 2,39,892 were male, 2,07,670 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,79,873 eligible electors, of which 2,04,022 were male, 1,75,851 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bangalore South in 2018 was 14. In 2013, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency and 3 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M Krishnappa of BJP won in this seat defeating R K Ramesh of JDS by a margin of 30,359 which was 9.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.74% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M Krishnappa of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating R. Prabhakara Reddy of JDS by a margin of 30,162 votes which was 12.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.76% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M Krishnappa of BJP won this seat beating Sadananda M of INC by a margin of 34,135 votes which was 20.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 176. Bangalore South Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bangalore South:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bangalore South are: Vijayaraghava Marathe (KRS); Shivakumar (IND); Raju (IND); R Rajesh (IND); R K Ramesh (INC); Nishant Kote (IND); Manu M M (UPP); M Krishnappa (BJP); Kiran V (BSP); H P Rajagopala Reddy (JDS); G Srinivasa (IND); Ashok Mruthyunjaya (AAP); Altin Anthony Raj (IND); A Ravi Kumar (RPOI)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.6%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 52.86%, while it was 56.03% in 2013 and 43.99% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.26% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bangalore South went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bangalore South constituency:

Assembly constituency No.176. Bangalore South comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bangalore South constituency, which are: Anekal, Ramanagaram, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Yeshvanthapura, Padmanaba Nagar, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bangalore South:

The geographic coordinates of Bangalore South is: 12°48’56.5"N 77°36’32.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bangalore South

List of candidates contesting from Bangalore South Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijayaraghava Marathe

Party: KRS

Profession: Private Employment

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.5 lakh

Candidate name: Shivakumar

Party: IND

Profession: Business & Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raju

Party: IND

Profession: Tattoo Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Rajesh

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R K Ramesh

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 94.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 72.5 crore

Self income: Rs 62.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 87.6 lakh

Candidate name: Nishant Kote

Party: IND

Profession: Self work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manu M M

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 20.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: M Krishnappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Legislators

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 90 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 69.7 crore

Self income: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.9 crore

Candidate name: Kiran V

Party: BSP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H P Rajagopala Reddy

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 131.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 113.6 crore

Self income: Rs 27.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 32.9 lakh

Candidate name: G Srinivasa

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Mruthyunjaya

Party: AAP

Profession: Finance Manager at Amazon Development Center India

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 89.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.1 crore

Self income: Rs 70.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 70.6 lakh

Candidate name: Altin Anthony Raj

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A Ravi Kumar

Party: RPOI

Profession: Nandini Milk Parlour mineral water Distributor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 14.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.