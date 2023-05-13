Constituency No.147 Bangarapet (Bangarapete, Bowringpet) (ಬಂಗಾರಪೇಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) district of Karnataka. Bangarapet is part of Kolar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Bangarapete, Bowringpet) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bangarapet election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bangarapet and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 147. Bangarapet Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bangarapet Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.18%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.39%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,238 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,467 were male and 93,741 female and 30 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bangarapet in 2023 is 982 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,89,238 eligible electors, of which 97,383 were male, 95,821 female and 30 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,929 eligible electors, of which 87,778 were male, 85,134 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,51,337 eligible electors, of which 77,191 were male, 74,146 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bangarapet in 2018 was 128. In 2013, there were 233 service voters registered in the constituency and 247 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S N Narayanaswamy K M of INC won in this seat defeating M.Mallesh Babu of BJP by a margin of 21,871 which was 13.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.29% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S N Narayanaswamy K M of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Em Narayanaswamy of BJP by a margin of 28,377 votes which was 20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.45% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M Narayanaswamy of INC won this seat beating B.P.Venkatamuniyappa of BJP by a margin of 7,505 votes which was 6.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 147. Bangarapet Assembly segment of the 28. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. S. Muniswamy of BJP won the Kolar Parliament seat defeating K.H. Muniyappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Kolar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the KolarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 16 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bangarapet:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bangarapet are: S N Narayanaswamy V (IND); S N Narayanaswamy K M (INC); M Narayanaswamy (BJP); M Mallesh Babu (JDS); Krs Raju M Paul (KRS); K N Narayanaswamy (BSP); Jyothisha Kolara (IND); Harikrishna Ramappa (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.35%, while it was 82.07% in 2013 and 72.97% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.34999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bangarapet went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bangarapet constituency:

Assembly constituency No.147. Bangarapet comprises of the following areas of Kolar district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bangarapet constituency, which are: Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Malur, Kolar, Srinivaspur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh, Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Bangarapet:

The geographic coordinates of Bangarapet is: 12°51’48.2"N 78°11’18.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bangarapet

List of candidates contesting from Bangarapet Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S N Narayanaswamy V

Party: IND

Profession: Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S N Narayanaswamy K M

Party: INC

Profession: Social Worker, Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 46.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 35.9 crore

Self income: Rs 24.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: M Narayanaswamy

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.8 crore

Self income: Rs 21.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 42.3 lakh

Candidate name: M Mallesh Babu

Party: JDS

Profession: Business Retail Outlet of IOCL Trade Name Sri Sai Service Station

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 21.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 17.7 crore

Self income: Rs 33.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 49.7 lakh

Candidate name: Krs Raju M Paul

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and Buiness

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 19.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K N Narayanaswamy

Party: BSP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 20.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jyothisha Kolara

Party: IND

Profession: Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harikrishna Ramappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Software Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

top videos

Self income: Rs 12.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.3 lakh.