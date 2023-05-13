Live election result status of key candidate Basavaraj Bommai of BJP contesting from Shiggaon Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Basavaraj Bommai has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Son of former chief minister SR Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai was an Engineering graduate who started his political career with the Janata Dal and later joined the BJP. Representing the Shiggaon constituency, Bommai tasted electoral success for three consecutive terms since 2008. Donning various hats in his political career, he took the reins from BS Yediyurappa to become the 17th Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2021. In Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, Bommai is confident of a fourth term against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of the Congress and Shashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the JDS.

Basavaraj Bommai is a BJP candidate from Shiggaon constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Public Servant & Business. Basavaraj Bommai’s educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 63 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 52.1 crore which includes Rs 10 crore in moveable assets and Rs 42.2 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 1 crore of which Rs 41.1 lakh is self income. Basavaraj Bommai’s has total liabilities of Rs 5.9 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shiggaon are: Basavaraj Bommai (BJP), Mahaboobsab Dadusab Kalebag (AAP), Pathan Yasirahmedkhan (INC), Shashidhar Yeligar (JDS), Khajamohiddin Gudageri (IMP), Shambulinga Hukkeri (KRS), Jagadish Yallappa Bankapur (IND), Manjakka Rukkavva Pujar (IND), Virupakshagouda Naganagouda Fakkiragoudra (IND), Dr U P Shivananda (IND)

