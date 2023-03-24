Home Minister Amit Shah touched down in poll-bound Karnataka for back-to-back visits within a span of five days. First on the agenda after Shah’s arrival in Bengaluru was breakfast with BSY. A video of his arrival at the former chief minister’s residence also unpacked a key aspect of his son’s role going forward in the BJP.

Along with Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, party’s General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh were among those in attendance.

Another key figure present at the breakfast meet was Yediyurappa’s younger son and party’s state Vice-President BY Viayendra. He was spotted serving Amit Shah food during the meet which comes at a significant time as the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, due by May, in the next few days.

Speculations Over Viayendra’s Role in BJP

As the party is in the process of finalising candidates for the polls, a video just before the breakfast meeting featuring Viayendra delivered a huge political message.

On Shah’s arrival at Yediyurappa’s residence, the home minister insisted on receiving the flower bouquet from Vijayandra even though BSY was the one holding it first. Shah was seen patting on Vijayendra’s back while accepting Yediyurappa’s greetings.

The move is being seen as Shah’s acknowledgement of Vijayendra’s contribution to the party, and him possibly even contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls.

There were reports earlier that suggested that Yediyurappa was upset as Vijayendra, considered his political heir apparent, was not given any “prominent position" in the party. He was not inducted into the cabinet by becoming an MLC, after BSY stepped down as Chief Minister in 2021.

While announcing that he would not contest the Assembly polls, Yediyurappa in the same breath said he would vacate his Shikaripura Assembly seat, from where Vijayendra will contest, if the high command agreed.

Vijayendra’s elder brother BY Raghavendra is a BJP MP from Shivamogga.

The BJP has fallen back on its seasoned oarsman Yediyurappa making him a key poll mascot, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it shores up its campaign in poll-bound Karnataka.

Shah’s Back-to-Back Visits

Amit Shah had a jam-packed day on Friday and attended the Regional Conference with Southern States and Union Territories on Smuggling of Narcotics and National Security.

Shah will also visit Kommaghatta village on the outskirts of Bengaluru where he will lay the foundation stone for the ‘Sahakara Samruddhi Soudha’. He will also inaugurate various other programmes related to the ministry of cooperation.

BJP sources say he will visit the state once again on March 26.

In between Mr Shah’s back-to-back visits on March 24 and 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend events in Bengaluru and Davangere on March 25. Shah was in Bidar on March 3 to launch the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre’.

The visits are all part of BJP’s attempts to win the electorate of Karnataka to return their government to power again in the upcoming assembly elections.

