Belgaum Rural Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.13 Belgaum Rural (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Belgaum Rural is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Belgaum Rural election result and you can click here for compact election results of Belgaum Rural and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 13. Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,076 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,19,656 were male and 1,14,401 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Belgaum Rural in 2023 is 956 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,34,076 eligible electors, of which 1,22,945 were male, 1,17,442 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,579 eligible electors, of which 1,05,085 were male, 1,00,483 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,87,080 eligible electors, of which 93,729 were male, 93,351 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Belgaum Rural in 2018 was 1,636. In 2013, there were 1,425 service voters registered in the constituency and 101 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Laxmi R Hebbalkar of INC won in this seat defeating Sanjay B Patil of IND by a margin of 51,724 which was 27.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.74% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sanjay B Patil of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kinekar Manohar Kallappa of IND by a margin of 1,335 votes which was 0.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 25.2% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Sanjay B Patil of BJP won this seat beating Malagi Shivaputrappa Chanabasappa of INC by a margin of 8,309 votes which was 6.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.73% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 13. Belgaum Rural Assembly segment of the 2. Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat defeating Dr.Sadhunavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BelgaumLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Belgaum Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Belgaum Rural are: Yamanappa Gangappa Talawar (BSP); T Malathi (AAP); Shankargowda Patil (JDS); Shakuntala A Iliger (KRS); Sanjeev Pranesh Ganachari (IND); Rupesh Gurunath Kadu (IND); Ravikumar David Panditi (IND); R M Chougule (IND); Nagesh Annappa Manolkar (BJP); Laxmi R Hebbalkar (INC); Ganesh Prakash Singannavar (RPIA); Basavaraj Kallappa Kuddemmi (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.01%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.63%, while it was 74% in 2013 and 71.11% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.38000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Belgaum Rural went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Belgaum Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.13. Belgaum Rural comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Belgaum Rural constituency, which are: Yemkanmardi, Gokak, Kittur, Khanapur, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Uttar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kolhapur District of Maharashtra.

Map location of Belgaum Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Belgaum Rural is: 15°46’43.7"N 74°36’52.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Belgaum Rural

List of candidates contesting from Belgaum Rural Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yamanappa Gangappa Talawar

Party: BSP

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T Malathi

Party: AAP

Profession: Proprietrix in Bharath Trading House

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shankargowda Patil

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 42.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 29.4 crore

Self income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Shakuntala A Iliger

Party: KRS

Profession: Tailoring

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 28.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 24.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjeev Pranesh Ganachari

Party: IND

Profession: Business (general store)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14000

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rupesh Gurunath Kadu

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 86943

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravikumar David Panditi

Party: IND

Profession: Pvt Service,Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: R M Chougule

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.8 crore

Self income: Rs 35.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 42.4 lakh

Candidate name: Nagesh Annappa Manolkar

Party: BJP

Profession: Business & Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 54.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.6 crore

Self income: Rs 10.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.2 lakh

Candidate name: Laxmi R Hebbalkar

Party: INC

Profession: Director in Harsha Sugars Ltd., Belagavi, Mrinal Sugars Ltd., Belagavi, Harsha Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd., Belagavi and Chairperson, Lakshmitayi Foundation, Belagavi

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 13.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.1 crore

Self income: Rs 7.1 crore

Total income: Rs 7.1 crore

Candidate name: Ganesh Prakash Singannavar

Party: RPIA

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 39.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraj Kallappa Kuddemmi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55500

Immovable assets:Rs 7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.