Belgaum Uttar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.11 Belgaum Uttar (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಉತ್ತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Belgaum Uttar is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Belgaum Uttar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Belgaum Uttar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 11. Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,511 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,437 were male and 1,15,049 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Belgaum Uttar in 2023 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,29,511 eligible electors, of which 1,17,761 were male, 1,17,311 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,003 eligible electors, of which 97,834 were male, 96,146 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,207 eligible electors, of which 89,426 were male, 89,781 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Belgaum Uttar in 2018 was 211. In 2013, there were 398 service voters registered in the constituency and 255 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Anil S Benake of BJP won in this seat defeating Fairoz Nuruddin Saith of IND by a margin of 17,267 which was 11.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.63% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Fairoz Nuruddin Saith of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Renu Suhas Killekar of IND by a margin of 18,210 votes which was 15.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.18% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Feroz Nuruddin Sait of INC won this seat beating Shankargouda I Patil of BJP by a margin of 3,373 votes which was 3.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 11. Belgaum Uttar Assembly segment of the 2. Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat defeating Dr.Sadhunavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BelgaumLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Belgaum Uttar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Belgaum Uttar are: Vishal Gayakwad (IND); Shrinivas Suresh Talawar (IND); Shivanand M Mugalihal (JDS); Rajkumar Topannavar (AAP); Praveen Basavaraj Hiremath (KRJPP); Nagesh Divate (IND); Mallappa C Chougala (UPP); Magdum Ismailmagdum (IND); Kashiram Bishan Chavhan (IND); Dr Ravi B Patil (BJP); Dilashad Sikandar Tashiladar (RPI); Basavaraj Muragesh Jarali (KRS); Asif (Raju) Sait (INC); Ashok Basavant Govekar (IND); Amar Kisan Yallurakar (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.53%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 62.78%, while it was 59.41% in 2013 and 61.79% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.25% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Belgaum Uttar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Belgaum Uttar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.11. Belgaum Uttar comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Belgaum Uttar constituency, which are: Yemkanmardi, Belgaum Rural, Belgaum Dakshin. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Belgaum Uttar:

The geographic coordinates of Belgaum Uttar is: 15°52’10.9"N 74°32’06.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Belgaum Uttar

List of candidates contesting from Belgaum Uttar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishal Gayakwad

Party: IND

Profession: Working on Pvt Ltd Company, Salaried Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 79.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 24.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 78.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 11.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.6 lakh

Candidate name: Shrinivas Suresh Talawar

Party: IND

Profession: Auto driver & Social service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanand M Mugalihal

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 2.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.7 lakh

Candidate name: Rajkumar Topannavar

Party: AAP

Profession: Business, Newspaper

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 8.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: Praveen Basavaraj Hiremath

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagesh Divate

Party: IND

Profession: Kirana Shop Proprietor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallappa C Chougala

Party: UPP

Profession: Supervisor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 64.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Magdum Ismailmagdum

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculturist, Social, Human Rights & RTI Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 32.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kashiram Bishan Chavhan

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 60.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Ravi B Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 30.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 21.1 crore

Self income: Rs 49 lakh

Total income: Rs 62.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dilashad Sikandar Tashiladar

Party: RPI

Profession: Social worker and Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 13.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Muragesh Jarali

Party: KRS

Profession: Lawyer and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 56750

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 56750

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Asif (Raju) Sait

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 33.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 crore

Total income: Rs 5 crore

Candidate name: Ashok Basavant Govekar

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Amar Kisan Yallurakar

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 53.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.