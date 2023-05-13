Bellary City Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.94 Bellary City (ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ ನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bellary (ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ) district of Karnataka. Bellary City is part of Bellary (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bellary City election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bellary City and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 94. Bellary City Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Bellary City Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,051 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,12,738 were male and 1,15,295 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Bellary City in 2023 is 1023 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,051 eligible electors, of which 1,15,153 were male, 1,18,113 female and 18 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,202 eligible electors, of which 96,699 were male, 97,503 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,217 eligible electors, of which 1,12,027 were male, 1,10,190 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Bellary City in 2018 was 24. In 2013, there were 32 service voters registered in the constituency and 20 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, G Somasekhara Reddy of BJP won in this seat defeating Anil.H. Lad of BSRCP by a margin of 16,155 which was 10.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.63% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, Anil Lad of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating S. Murali Krishna of BSRCP by a margin of 18,200 votes which was 15.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.61% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Gali Somashekhara Reddy of BJP won this seat beating Anil H.Lad of INC by a margin of 1,022 votes which was 0.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.42% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 94. Bellary City Assembly segment of the 9. Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. Y. Devendrappa of BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat defeating V. S. Ugrappa of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BellaryLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 28 contestants in the fray for this seat and 29 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 31 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Bellary City:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bellary City are: Zakir M I M (IND); V Dodda Keshavareddy (AAP); Uppar Anil Kumar (IND); Sridhar K (IND); S B Shiva Kumar (IND); R Somashekar Goud (SUCIC); R Venugopal (SP); P Chand Basha (IND); Nara Bharath Reddy (INC); Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed (IND); K Ajay Kumar (IND); Gali Lakshmi Aruna (KRJPP); G Somasekhara Reddy (BJP); Dr B R Manjunatha (IND); Dr K R Ravi Kumar (DPPA); C Sharana Basappa (RPOIK); Bharath (IND); Babu Kuruvalli (BSP); B Arun Kumar (IND); Ashok Kumar Reddy P V (IND); Anil H Lad (JDS); Allipur Srinivas Reddy (KRS); Aleshwara Gowda H (JP); Ahmed Mohammed (IND)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.2%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 64.95%, while it was 61.54% in 2013 and 52.05% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.25% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Bellary City went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Bellary City constituency:
Assembly constituency No.94. Bellary City comprises of the following areas of Bellary district of Karnataka:
A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bellary City constituency, which are: Kampli, Bellary. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Bellary City:
The geographic coordinates of Bellary City is: 15°07’48.7"N 76°56’07.1"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bellary City
List of candidates contesting from Bellary City Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Zakir M I M
Party: IND
Profession: Jeans Garments Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 50000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 50000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh
Candidate name: V Dodda Keshavareddy
Party: AAP
Profession: Farmer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Age: 68
Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 10.6 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 17.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Uppar Anil Kumar
Party: IND
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 30
Total assets: Rs 15 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 15 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sridhar K
Party: IND
Profession: Business and Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 35
Total assets: Rs 31.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 31.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 2.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh
Candidate name: S B Shiva Kumar
Party: IND
Profession: Constructional Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 24.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 21.5 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: R Somashekar Goud
Party: SUCIC
Profession: Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 60
Total assets: Rs 22.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: R Venugopal
Party: SP
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 28.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Candidate name: P Chand Basha
Party: IND
Profession: Daily Wages Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Age: 37
Total assets: Rs 2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Nara Bharath Reddy
Party: INC
Profession: Business & Agriculturist
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: Graduate
Age: 33
Total assets: Rs 91.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 34.4 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 24.7 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 66.5 crore
Self income: Rs 45.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 56.9 lakh
Candidate name: Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 39
Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: K Ajay Kumar
Party: IND
Profession: Private Employee
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 37
Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Gali Lakshmi Aruna
Party: KRJPP
Profession: Business & Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 47
Total assets: Rs 246.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 132.9 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 113.6 crore
Self income: Rs 21.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 86.3 lakh
Candidate name: G Somasekhara Reddy
Party: BJP
Profession: Business / Politician / Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 6
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 57
Total assets: Rs 65.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 38.2 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 21.9 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 43.6 crore
Self income: Rs 25.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 1.2 crore
Candidate name: Dr B R Manjunatha
Party: IND
Profession: Retd. College Lecturer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Doctorate
Age: 63
Total assets: Rs 76.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 48.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 31.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh
Self income: Rs 93009
Total income: Rs 93009
Candidate name: Dr K R Ravi Kumar
Party: DPPA
Profession: RMP Doctor (Medical Practioner)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 22.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 10.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh
Candidate name: C Sharana Basappa
Party: RPOIK
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 39
Total assets: Rs 11.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 66000
Immovable assets:Rs 11 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Bharath
Party: IND
Profession: Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 28
Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Babu Kuruvalli
Party: BSP
Profession: Taxi Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 12.2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: B Arun Kumar
Party: IND
Profession: Savitha (Salon Shop)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 35
Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Reddy P V
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 84.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 27.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 57 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Candidate name: Anil H Lad
Party: JDS
Profession: Business, Plotics and Social Work
Number of criminal cases: 6
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 50
Total assets: Rs 380.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 38.6 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 189.8 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 190.7 crore
Self income: Rs 28.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 48.5 lakh
Candidate name: Allipur Srinivas Reddy
Party: KRS
Profession: Social service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 59
Total assets: Rs 84.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 14.2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh
Self income: Rs 3.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh
Candidate name: Aleshwara Gowda H
Party: JP
Profession: APMC Weighment recordarar
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 63
Total assets: Rs 56.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 11.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ahmed Mohammed
Party: IND
Profession: Social worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 33
Total assets: Rs 50000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 50000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0.