Bellary Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.93 Bellary (Ballari) (ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bellary (ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ) district of Karnataka. Bellary is part of Bellary (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Ballari) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bellary election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bellary and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 93. Bellary Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bellary Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 18.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,975 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,945 were male and 1,08,995 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bellary in 2023 is 1029 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,14,975 eligible electors, of which 1,07,938 were male, 1,11,315 female and 38 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,111 eligible electors, of which 86,263 were male, 86,848 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,84,316 eligible electors, of which 91,537 were male, 92,779 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bellary in 2018 was 20. In 2013, there were 29 service voters registered in the constituency and 23 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B Nagendra of INC won in this seat defeating Sanna Pakkirappa of INC by a margin of 2,679 which was 1.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.54% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B Sreeramulu of BSRCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Asundi Vannurappa of INC by a margin of 33,294 votes which was 25.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSRCP had a vote share of 57.44% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B Sreeramulu of BJP won this seat beating B.Ramprasad of INC by a margin of 25,716 votes which was 23.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 93. Bellary Assembly segment of the 9. Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. Y. Devendrappa of BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat defeating V. S. Ugrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BellaryLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bellary:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bellary are: Valmiki Ugandara (KRS); T H Mallikarjuna (IND); Shanmukha Naveen Babu (IND); Nayakar Krishnappa (BSP); K Shambhulinga (IND); Jaliyal Rudrappa (AAP); B Sreeramulu (BJP); B Nagendra (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 74.71%, while it was 75.28% in 2013 and 59.84% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.39% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bellary went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bellary constituency:

Assembly constituency No.93. Bellary comprises of the following areas of Bellary district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bellary constituency, which are: Kampli, Bellary City, Sandur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kurnool & Anantapuramu Districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Bellary:

The geographic coordinates of Bellary is: 15°09’16.6"N 77°00’05.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bellary

List of candidates contesting from Bellary Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Valmiki Ugandara

Party: KRS

Profession: Driver (Daily wage labor)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T H Mallikarjuna

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 5000

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shanmukha Naveen Babu

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 75.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 40.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Nayakar Krishnappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture & Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Shambhulinga

Party: IND

Profession: Sheep Armor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jaliyal Rudrappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Illiterate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 13.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Sreeramulu

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 73.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 60.4 crore

Self income: Rs 49.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 67 lakh

Candidate name: B Nagendra

Party: INC

Profession: Member of Vidhan Sabh

Number of criminal cases: 42

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 17.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore

Self income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh.