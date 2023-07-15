Bengal: BSF Appoints Nodal Officers in Each District to 'Manage' Post-poll Violence

The Border Security Force has appointed a nodal officer in each district to manage post-poll violence in West Bengal. A senior official said the need to appoint such an officer was to help those who were apprehensive about being attacked. The central forces are sharing the contact numbers of all 22 nodal officers.

In an important notification by the State Election Commission, meanwhile, it is to be kept in mind that candidates will be considered elected depending on the order of the court. Two days ago, the court in its observation had said winning candidates will be considered elected as per the court’s final order.

According to orders of the high court, central forces will be deployed in the districts for 10 days now. Initially, there were hiccups in coordination between BSF and state forces, regarding data but both seem to be working together now.

BSF DIG SS Guleria told CNN-News18: “Nodal officers have been detailed by the CAPF in all the police districts for the purpose of liaising with local police for planning and making effective use by suitable deployment of CAPF/SAP troops to avert the chances of occurrence of any incident of violence in the post panchayat election phase."

Each district in West Bengal has deployment of CAPF up to block level and they have been entrusted with the responsibility of responding to all incidents of post-poll violence. So, flag marches and area domination in affected areas have been increased.

Some from political circles though have raised the question of the need of nodal officers when state police is already present. Sources in the administration said West Bengal DGP conducted meetings and told officers that there should be no incident of violence and CAPF should be sent to sensitive areas.