Bhalki Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.51 Bhalki (ಭಾಲ್ಕಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) district of Karnataka. Bhalki is part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhalki election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bhalki and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 51. Bhalki Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bhalki Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.74%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,472 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,904 were male and 1,05,560 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhalki in 2023 is 903 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,472 eligible electors, of which 1,17,884 were male, 1,06,815 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,478 eligible electors, of which 1,05,708 were male, 94,766 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,461 eligible electors, of which 1,01,112 were male, 93,349 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhalki in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 200 service voters registered in the constituency and 209 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Eshwar Khandre of INC won in this seat defeating D K Sidram of KJP by a margin of 21,438 which was 12.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.68% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Eshwara Khandre of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sidram D.K. of KJP by a margin of 9,669 votes which was 6.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.44% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Eshwara Bhimanna Khandre of INC won this seat beating Prakash Khandre of BJP by a margin of 20,971 votes which was 16.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 51. Bhalki Assembly segment of the 7. Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat defeating Eshwar B. Khandre of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the BidarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bhalki:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bhalki are: Umesh Gunderao Pandre (IND); Tukaram Hajare (AAP); Sidram Vaijinath (KRS); S Vaijaynath G (IND); Rouf Patel (JDS); Prakash Khandre (BJP); Ganesh Govind (IND); Eshwar Khandre (INC); B A Borole (IND); Ambadas J Salanke (IND); Abdul Jameel Inamdar (IND); Pandurang Sharnappa (IND); Vaijinath S/O Bajirao Tagare (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.84%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 74.4%, while it was 73.5% in 2013 and 66.42% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.439999999999998% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhalki went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bhalki constituency:

Assembly constituency No.51. Bhalki comprises of the following areas of Bidar district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bhalki constituency, which are: Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Aurad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bhalki:

The geographic coordinates of Bhalki is: 18°02’21.5"N 77°11’30.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhalki

List of candidates contesting from Bhalki Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Umesh Gunderao PandreParty: INDProfession: Social Service and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 51Total assets: Rs 1 croreLiabilities: Rs 26 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tukaram HajareParty: AAPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sidram VaijinathParty: KRSProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 40.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 35 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Vaijaynath GParty: INDProfession: Social Service and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 74 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 70.7 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rouf PatelParty: JDSProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 61.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 14.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 48.6 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakash KhandreParty: BJPProfession: Chairmen and Managing Director of BSL and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 65Total assets: Rs 41.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 28.7 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 7.8 croreSelf income: Rs 24.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 34.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ganesh GovindParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 21.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 20 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Eshwar KhandreParty: INCProfession: Social Service and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 7Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 61Total assets: Rs 8.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 58 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 6.5 croreSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 59.5 lakh

Candidate name: B A BoroleParty: INDProfession: Social Service and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 40Total assets: Rs 31.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 4.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 26 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ambadas J SalankeParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 33Total assets: Rs 53912Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 53912Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abdul Jameel InamdarParty: INDProfession: cooli workNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 56Total assets: Rs 12.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 12.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

top videos

Candidate name: Pandurang SharnappaParty: INDProfession: Number of criminal cases: 0Education: Age: 49Total assets: Liabilities: Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Immovable assets:Self income: Total income:

Candidate name: Vaijinath S/O Bajirao TagareParty: INDProfession: Number of criminal cases: 0Education: Age: 45Total assets: Liabilities: Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Immovable assets:Self income: Total income: .