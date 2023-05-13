Bhatkal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.79 Bhatkal (ಭಟ್ಕಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Uttara Kannada (ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Bhatkal is part of Uttara Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhatkal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bhatkal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 79. Bhatkal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bhatkal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.06%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,646 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,468 were male and 1,04,177 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhatkal in 2023 is 960 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,12,646 eligible electors, of which 1,09,366 were male, 1,05,384 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,664 eligible electors, of which 98,101 were male, 91,563 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,72,949 eligible electors, of which 88,924 were male, 84,025 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhatkal in 2018 was 56. In 2013, there were 78 service voters registered in the constituency and 53 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Sunil Biliya Naik of BJP won in this seat defeating Mankal Vaidya of JDS by a margin of 5,930 which was 3.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.14% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Mankala Subba Vaidya of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Enayathullah Shabandri of JDS by a margin of 9,884 votes which was 7.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.74% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, J D Naik of INC won this seat beating Naik Shivananda Narayana of BJP by a margin of 12,166 votes which was 11.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 79. Bhatkal Assembly segment of the 12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat defeating Anand Asnotikar of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bhatkal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bhatkal are: Yogesh Naik (UPP); Sunil B Naik (BJP); Prakash Pinto (BBPA); Nagendra Naik (JDS); Mohammed Zabrood Khateeb (IND); Mankal Vaidya (INC); Gunavante Shankar Gouda (KRS); Gafoor Sab (IND); Dr Naseem Khan (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.35%, while it was 70.97% in 2013 and 63.48% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.650000000000006% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhatkal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bhatkal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.79. Bhatkal comprises of the following areas of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bhatkal constituency, which are: Kumta, Sirsi, Sagar, Byndoor. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bhatkal:

The geographic coordinates of Bhatkal is: 14°05’02.0"N 74°35’23.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhatkal

List of candidates contesting from Bhatkal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yogesh Naik

Party: UPP

Profession: Auto Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15798

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sunil B Naik

Party: BJP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 12.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.4 crore

Self income: Rs 18.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.1 lakh

Candidate name: Prakash Pinto

Party: BBPA

Profession: Fishing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 87000

Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 87000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Nagendra Naik

Party: JDS

Profession: High court Advocate and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 18.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 16.4 crore

Self income: Rs 17.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.7 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammed Zabrood Khateeb

Party: IND

Profession: Fishing Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mankal Vaidya

Party: INC

Profession: Fish business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 64.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 43.8 crore

Self income: Rs 45.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 67.8 lakh

Candidate name: Gunavante Shankar Gouda

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employeed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12000

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Gafoor Sab

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Naseem Khan

Party: AAP

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 43 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 92 lakh

Self income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.6 lakh.