Bidar South Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.49 Bidar South (ಬೀದರ್ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) district of Karnataka. Bidar South is part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bidar South election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bidar South and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 49. Bidar South Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bidar South Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.18%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,623 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,920 were male and 94,700 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bidar South in 2023 is 929 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,96,623 eligible electors, of which 1,03,138 were male, 96,084 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,115 eligible electors, of which 94,375 were male, 86,732 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,66,391 eligible electors, of which 85,669 were male, 80,722 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bidar South in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 71 service voters registered in the constituency and 138 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Bandeppa of JDS won in this seat defeating Dr Shailendra Beldale of JDS by a margin of 12,742 which was 9.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 39.68% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ashok Kheny of KMP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bandeppa Khashempur of JDS by a margin of 15,788 votes which was 12.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KMP had a vote share of 38.25% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Bandeppa Khashempur of JDS won this seat beating Sanjay Kheny of BJP by a margin of 1,271 votes which was 1.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 32.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 49. Bidar South Assembly segment of the 7. Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat defeating Eshwar B. Khandre of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the BidarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bidar South:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bidar South are: Tukaram Goure (KRS); Shivraj (RSPS); Shivakumar Patil (IND); M Naseemuddin Patel (AAP); Kapil Godbole (BSP); Dr Shailendra Beldale (BJP); Chandra Singh (IND); Bheema Shankar Police Patil (KRJPP); Bandeppa Khashempur (JDS); Ashok Kheny (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.97%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 69.77%, while it was 68.97% in 2013 and 58.54% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.2% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bidar South went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bidar South constituency:

Assembly constituency No.49. Bidar South comprises of the following areas of Bidar district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bidar South constituency, which are: Humnabad, Bhalki, Bidar, Chincholi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sangareddy District of Telangana.

Map location of Bidar South:

The geographic coordinates of Bidar South is: 17°47’07.8"N 77°25’22.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bidar South

List of candidates contesting from Bidar South Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tukaram GoureParty: KRSProfession: Social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 47Total assets: Rs 23.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 90000Immovable assets:Rs 23 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: ShivrajParty: RSPSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 60Total assets: Rs 17.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 8 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivakumar PatilParty: INDProfession: Private Tuition from Education FieldNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: GraduateAge: 36Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Naseemuddin PatelParty: AAPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 8th PassAge: 61Total assets: Rs 2.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 21.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 51.3 lakhSelf income: Rs 3 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kapil GodboleParty: BSPProfession: Social WorkerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 37Total assets: Rs 54.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 54.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Shailendra BeldaleParty: BJPProfession: DoctorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 49Total assets: Rs 4.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 3.4 croreSelf income: Rs 10.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 25.6 lakh

Candidate name: Chandra SinghParty: INDProfession: Social Worker & BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 51Total assets: Rs 82.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 5.9 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 42.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 40 croreSelf income: Rs 89370Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Bheema Shankar Police PatilParty: KRJPPProfession: Social Worker/BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 50Total assets: Rs 3.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 79 lakhSelf income: Rs 7.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Candidate name: Bandeppa KhashempurParty: JDSProfession: Sitting MLANumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 59Total assets: Rs 12.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 64 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 10.6 croreSelf income: Rs 1 croreTotal income: Rs 1.8 crore

Candidate name: Ashok KhenyParty: INCProfession: Business EntrepreneurNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: Post GraduateAge: 73Total assets: Rs 188.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 44.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 101.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 87.7 croreSelf income: Rs 3.4 croreTotal income: Rs 3.4 crore.