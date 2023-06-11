Bihar Municipal Election Results: Counting of Votes Begins For Urban Local Body Polls

The counting of votes for all 31 municipal bodies in Bihar is underway. The polling for 806 posts of ward councillors, deputy mayor and mayor in 31 urban local bodies for 58 municipalities was held in 1,673 centres peacefully on Friday. The counting of votes began at 58 centres at 8 am today.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), armed police officers have been deployed at the counting centres to ensure a peaceful and fair counting process.

Latest Updates on Bihar Municipal Election Results