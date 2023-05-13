Bilgi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.22 Bilgi (Bilagi) (ಬೀಳಗಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) district of Karnataka. Bilgi is part of Bagalkot (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Bilagi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilgi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bilgi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 22. Bilgi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bilgi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.24%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,327 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,581 were male and 1,07,719 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bilgi in 2023 is 1011 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,14,327 eligible electors, of which 1,08,483 were male, 1,09,710 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,477 eligible electors, of which 96,477 were male, 93,989 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,584 eligible electors, of which 86,672 were male, 86,912 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bilgi in 2018 was 6. In 2013, there were 518 service voters registered in the constituency and 504 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani of BJP won in this seat defeating Jagadish Timmanagouda Patil of BJP by a margin of 4,811 which was 2.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.12% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, J T Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Muragesh. Rudrappa. Nirani of BJP by a margin of 11,238 votes which was 7.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.68% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani of BJP won this seat beating Ajaykumar Saranayak of INC by a margin of 3,124 votes which was 2.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 22. Bilgi Assembly segment of the 3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat defeating Veena Kashappanavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BagalkotLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bilgi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bilgi are: Yallappa Hegadyar Alias Hegade (IND); Rukmuddin Soudagar (JDS); Rajakumar Timmanna Nyamagoud (KRJPP); Nirani Muragesh Rudrappa (BJP); Narasimha M Raykar (UPP); Krishna Kale (IND); Komar Muttappa (AAP); J T Patil (INC); Dr L C Patil (IND); Basalingayya Rajashekharayya Hombalimath (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.01%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.45%, while it was 78.33% in 2013 and 71.12% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.44% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bilgi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bilgi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.22. Bilgi comprises of the following areas of Bagalkot district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bilgi constituency, which are: Mudhol, Jamkhandi, Babaleshwar, Basavana Bagevadi, Bagalkot, Badami, Ramdurg. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bilgi:

The geographic coordinates of Bilgi is: 16°14’50.6"N 75°34’13.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bilgi

List of candidates contesting from Bilgi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yallappa Hegadyar Alias HegadeParty: INDProfession: Social Service & AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 7Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 30Total assets: Rs 25.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 40000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 20 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rukmuddin SoudagarParty: JDSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 57Total assets: Rs 10.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 31 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10.3 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajakumar Timmanna NyamagoudParty: KRJPPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: 12th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 54 lakhLiabilities: Rs 19.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 45.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 8.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Nirani Muragesh RudrappaParty: BJPProfession: Employment, ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 57Total assets: Rs 98 croreLiabilities: Rs 70.2 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 65.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 32.5 croreSelf income: Rs 6.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 54.3 lakh

Candidate name: Narasimha M RaykarParty: UPPProfession: JobNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 31Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishna KaleParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 42Total assets: Rs 1 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Komar MuttappaParty: AAPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: Post GraduateAge: 58Total assets: Rs 1.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 8.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 23.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.4 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J T PatilParty: INCProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 73Total assets: Rs 3.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 4.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 2.4 croreSelf income: Rs 7.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dr L C PatilParty: INDProfession: Agriculture / MedicalNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 53Total assets: Rs 82.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 6.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 78 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basalingayya Rajashekharayya HombalimathParty: KRSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 48Total assets: Rs 30000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 30000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.