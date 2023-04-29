BJP Has Done Nothing For Karnataka Says Former CM Siddaramaiah

Veteran Congress leader and Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been aggressively campaigning across the state ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, on Thursday hit out at BJP for not doing anything for the state. Siddaramaiah claimed that many welfare programs, which were launched by the Congress government, have been stopped by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. “They made sure the programs we launched were not implemented,” he alleged.

He said that after BJP could not secure a majority in the last elections, the party became a “hungry tiger". He alleged that 14 MLAs of Congress and 3 from JD(S) were bought by BJP with money. The defections had led the Congress-JD(S) coalition government to topple after just a year in power, and BJP formed the government.

Siddaramaiah also made scathing remarks towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he had lied to the people of Karnataka.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I gave away thousands of homes. Has the BJP given away any homes in the last four years? Modi has misled the citizens of this nation. PM Modi acknowledged that in Karnataka, the representatives of the people receive a 40% commission. But, where has the action been taken," he questioned. He stated that PM Modi’s slogan of “Na Khaunga Na Khane dunga" was a farce.

On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah fell ill while campaigning. He had a minor sunstroke and had to cancel his plans for the day.

The campaigning in the state is entering the last phase and all the three major parties- Congress, BJP and JD(S)- have put their best foot forward to garner maximum support from voters. The polling for all 224 seats in the state will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

