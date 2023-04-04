BJP May Deny Ticket To 'Fighter' Ravi In Karnataka Assembly Elections: Reports

The Bharatiya Janata Party recently came under fire when Mallikarjuna alias ‘Fighter’ Ravi was seen in the welcoming committee during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Karnataka. ‘Fighter’ Ravi has a criminal background that includes involvement in cricket betting and other scams.

He also has many cases pending against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Karnataka Police Act. In addition, Ravi is also charged with involvement in cases wherein he allegedly settled real estate disputes for money.

‘Fighter’ joined BJP in November last year. There are speculations that he could fight the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election on a BJP ticket.

However, a few reports now claim that the ruling party may not give him a ticket this time as his inclusion in the welcoming committee for PM Modi’s visit to Mandya last month has drawn criticism both within the party and the opposition.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje had commented that it was a mistake to let the controversial leader be a part of the welcoming team and had ordered an inquiry into it. However, the damage had been done with the state Congress tweeting the photo and calling the BJP “shameless" for its acquaintance with a rowdy-sheeter.

According to reports, Ravi was hopeful of getting a party ticket from the Nagamangala constituency. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the BJP is not fielding him and will give a party ticket to LR Shivarame Gowda.

Gowda, a former JD(S) MP, is expected to be inducted into the BJP soon. It however, remains to be seen whether BJP will take any step to appease ‘Fighter’ Ravi.

Meanwhile, the JD(S), suffered a setback as one of its MLAs KM Shivalinge Gowda quit the party two days ago, becoming the third MLA from the party to resign within a week. He is a three-time MLA from Araseikere constituency.

