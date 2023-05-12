CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » BJP Promises to Fill Two Lakh Govt Job Vacancies in Telangana if it Comes to Power
BJP Promises to Fill Two Lakh Govt Job Vacancies in Telangana if it Comes to Power

PTI

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:18 IST

Hyderabad, India

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said a 'job calender' containing details of vacancies would be released every year and recruitment will be taken up. (PTI/File)

Addressing a 'Nirudyoga March' organized by BJP in Sangareddy town near Hyderabad on Thursday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that several family members of CM KCR got jobs during BRS rule but unemployed youth are in a dire state

Slamming the BRS government over the TSPSC paper leak issue, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said his party would fill up two lakh job vacancies and annually release ‘job calendars’ if it came to power in the state.

Addressing a ‘Nirudyoga March’ (March in support of the unemployed) organised by BJP in Sangareddy town near Hyderabad on Thursday, he alleged that several family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao got jobs during BRS rule but unemployed youth are in a dire state.

He demanded that the BRS government order an investigation by a sitting judge into the “leak" of the question paper of a recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

He sought ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the aspirants who suffered a loss due to the alleged paper leak.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, also demanded the removal of IT Minister K T Rama Rao from his post for his alleged failure in the paper leak.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would come to power in the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held in the state later this year, he said the process to fill up two lakh vacancies as per the report of the Biswal Committee appointed by the state government earlier would be started soon after assuming office.

He said a ‘job calender’ containing details of vacancies would be released every year and recruitment will be taken up.

The BJP leader hit out at the government for allegedly being unable to pay salaries to employees on time, implementing farm loan waivers and providing relief to farmers hit by unseasonal rains.

Sanjay Kumar announced that similar ‘Nirudyoga March’ events would be organised at Khammam, Adilabad and Nizamabad and finally “with lakhs of people" at Hyderabad.

    The ‘Nirudyoga March’ was earlier held at Warangal and Mahabubnagar.

    Sanjay Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, also said the ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ would be organised at Karimnagar on May 14 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
