Not 'Naatu Naatu, It's 'Modi Modi' in Karnataka As BJP Releases Remix of Oscar Winning Song | WATCH

As political parties gear up for the crucial Karnataka assembly elections, the ruling BJP on Tuesday released its own version of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Telugu film ‘RRR’. In the poll campaign song, the Bharatiya Janata Party has replaced the lyrics ‘Naatu Naatu’ with ‘Modi Modi’ and highlighted the achievements of the saffron party in the state.

In the video, some people were seen acing the hook step of the exhilarating song ‘Naatu Naatu’. The party has stressed on the BJP’s work in the state in the last three years and projects like Shivamogga airport, Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway, metro lines, and other schemes in the campaign song.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, “The efforts of our double engine

@BJP4Karnataka government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi who are working to bring the development festival in Karnataka to the people through a wonderful song @BJYM is commendable."

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and the results to be declared on May 13. The poll battle will be mainly between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S) in the state.

Meanwhile, the first list of the BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka is expected to be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there is no confusion regarding finalising the list. “There is a likelihood of releasing it this evening but since there are more discussions to happen, it could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday," Bommai told reporters in Delhi.

“For some candidates more ground report has to be gathered, more information has to be collected and discussion on the new candidates has to take place," the Chief Minister said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here