BJP Will Come Back to Power in Karnataka With Thumping Majority: PM Modi in Tumakuru Poll Rally
1-MIN READ

BJP Will Come Back to Power in Karnataka With Thumping Majority: PM Modi in Tumakuru Poll Rally

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 19:41 IST

Bengaluru, India

The Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in the city before heading to the venue of the public meeting to canvass for the ruling party. (Image: PTI)

The Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in the city before heading to the venue of the public meeting to canvass for the ruling party. (Image: PTI)

He also claimed that the opposition Congress has a problem with those chanting 'Jai Bajrang Bali'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Karnataka, saying the crowd that turned out at an unplanned roadshow and at a public meeting here was proof of the party coming out on top.

The Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in the city before heading to the venue of the public meeting to canvass for the ruling party.

At an election rally here, Modi made a point to chant 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman) and quoted a line from noted Kannada poet Kuvempu's poem hailing Lord Hanuman.

"BJP is coming (to power) with a thumping majority. There was no pre-planned programme but a mega roadshow happened due to the overwhelming crowd,” he said.

He also claimed that the opposition Congress has a problem with those chanting 'Jai Bajrang Bali'.

On the final stretch of electioneering, both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting tooth and nail in their bid to win the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly election. Voting is on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj
