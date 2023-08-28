CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RIL AGMJawan TrailerAsia Cup 2023Nuh YatraNeeraj Chopra
Home » Elections » BJP Will Win Rajasthan Polls Due Later This Year: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
1-MIN READ

BJP Will Win Rajasthan Polls Due Later This Year: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 23:53 IST

Jaipur, India

Meghwal said the party will take its resolution letter to the people and then enter the poll fray. (File Photo)

Meghwal said the party will take its resolution letter to the people and then enter the poll fray. (File Photo)

Meghwal said the people of the state were ready to uproot the Congress government

Rajasthan Election 2023
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP is going to win the assembly elections due in Rajasthan later this year and form the government in the state.

He said the people of the state were ready to uproot the Congress government.

“The BJP is going to form the government in the state after winning the Assembly polls due later this year. The BJP will issue its resolution letter on major issues including atrocities on women, rising crime, unemployment, corruption," Meghwal said after the party’s resolution letter committee meeting here.

He said the party will take its resolution letter to the people and then enter the poll fray.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. rajasthan election
first published:August 28, 2023, 23:53 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 23:53 IST