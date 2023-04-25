BJP Karnataka vice-president BY Vijayendra, who is campaigning extensively across Karnataka, has said the party would have been in a better position if his father, BS Yediyurappa, had continued in the chief minister’s chair.

Speaking exclusively to News18.com, BY Vijayendra said, “I don’t deny the fact that if Yediyurappa ji had continued as the CM, probably, the BJP would have been in a better position. Yediyurappa himself decided to step down to give space for new generation leaders. He himself had taken the decision in the interest of the party, and everybody had welcomed this. The Congress is trying to make an issue out of this,” said Vijayendra.

Vijayendra for Chief Minister Campaign

With party workers calling Vijayendra as the next Chief Minister at several election campaigns, the future leader of BJP in Karnataka said he will need people’s acceptance.

“I don’t shy away from the fact that wherever I travel a lot of enthusiastic youngsters cheer in this direction (Vijayendra for CM). But there is a long way to go. BJP is a national party. Ultimately, the high command will take a call. At the same time, the people of Karnataka should accept you as their leader. A leader won’t emerge by the virtue of a position but by the acceptance of people. I strongly believe in that,” said Vijayendra.

Taking on Siddaramaiah in Varuna

The party leadership was seriously contemplating fielding Vijayendra from Varuna against former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. The constituency, which has a considerable Lingayat vote base, was seen as a perfect seat for Vijayendra to defeat him. But BS Yediyurappa was quick to shoot the idea down and ensure his son’s candidature from Shikaripura. Speaking about the episode, Vijayendra pointed out the support he enjoys in Siddaramaiah’s bastion.

“I don’t want to comment on this issue but people of Varuna, our cadres, even today, love me a lot. After my nomination in Shikaripura, my first visit was to Varuna. If I am recognised across Karnataka apart from being Yediyurappa’s son, it is because of the contribution of workers from Varuna, they show so much of love and affection. But it was ultimately party’s call and I had to abide by the high command’s decision,” explained the BJP state vice-president.

BJP Has Given Three Lingayat CMs

Vijayendra also hit out against former BJP leaders Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar for leaving the party even as he questioned Congress’ accusing the BJP of sidelining the Lingayat leaders.

“The BJP is a cadre-based party and is not dependent on a few leaders. I don’t see much change. The party has given everything to Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar. When we are looking at the future of the BJP, the party is bound to take hard decisions. It was a good decision in the interest of the party. I am glad Congress has accepted what happened with Veerendra Patil ji (former Karnataka CM from Congress). Congress can’t fool people. They know how the party has treated Veerashaiva Lingayat community. BJP has given three Chief Ministers from the community. The current CM is from the community,” explained Vijayendra.

Amit Shah Visiting Yediyurappa’s Residence

The video of the incident was doing the rounds on social media, and many experts saw it as a significant moment in Vijayendra’s political journey. The BJP candidate from Shikaripura calls it a dream come true moment.

“The amount of respect Amit Shah has for Yediyurappa and vice-versa. Even after resignation, BSY is one tall leader in Karnataka who is putting 100% effort. It was a great opportunity and dream come true for me. I am a great follower of Amit Shah. He did discuss Karnataka, he understands Karnataka well now,” says Vijayendra.

Read all the Latest Politics News here