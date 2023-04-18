BJP's K Annamalai, Accused Of Flying To Udupi With Cash, Gets Clean Chit From EC

With only a few weeks remaining for the Karnataka Assembly elections, accusations and blame games between leaders of political parties are flying thick and fast. There have been some serious allegations made against Tamil Nadu BJP president and Karnataka BJP election-in-charge K Annamalai. Senior Congress leader and former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake alleged that Annamali flew to Udupi in a helicopter full of cash to distribute the money among voters.

Sorake, a candidate for Congress from the Kapu constituency, claimed that the party had alerted the poll officials of the situation. He was speaking after releasing the party manifesto at the Udupi Congress Bhavan prior to the nomination filing of Raj Kanchan, Congress candidate from Udupi.

However, the allegations have been refuted by Annamalai who said that while he did visit Udupi in a chopper, he did not have any cash with him. He added that he was using a chopper since he had five programs scheduled one after another and had to get to each one in time.

Meanwhile, poll officials have not found anything on Annamalai to prove that he brought any cash with him to Udupi or violated any code of conduct.

Election officials reported finding no violations of the model code of conduct on the part of K Annamalai after inspecting his accommodation, vehicles and the helicopter he used to travel to Udupi. Annamalai arrived at Udupi on a chopper around 9.55 am on Monday, as told in a press conference by Udupi poll officer Seetha.

The SST crew carried out inspections once again at the Udyavar checkpoint after he left the hotel and declared his intention to visit the Kapu constituency. Around 2:00 pm, Annamalai arrived at the Ocean Pearl Hotel, next to Kadiyali. Every step of the process was inspected, but no irregularities were discovered, according to reports.

