Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE: Counting Underway, AAP Takes Lead in Jalandhar Lok Sabha Seat in Early Trends

Bypoll Result LIVE: It’s result day. Counting is underway in five seats across four states that went for by-polls on May 10. The by-elections held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Odisha observed a moderate to high voter turnout, while Meghalaya had an impressive voter turnout of over 90%. The by-polls were conducted for two Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Meghalaya and Odisha, as well as the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab. According to officials, the polling was largely peaceful.

Voter turnout

Jalandhar: 54%

Suar, Uttar Pradesh: 44.95%

Chhanbey, Uttar Pradesh: 39.51%

Jharsuguda, Odisha: 68.12%

Sohiong, Meghalaya: 91.87%

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Sohiong, Meghalaya, followed by Jharsuguda, Odisha. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Chhanbey, Uttar Pradesh.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Sohiong, Meghalaya, followed by Jharsuguda, Odisha. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Chhanbey, Uttar Pradesh.

Let’s Look at Some of the Updates

-Jalandhar Updates: AAP leading with 720 votes for now

-Counting Began at 8am On All Bypoll Seats

-The Jalandhar Lok Sabha Assembly

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary due to a cardiac arrest during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in January. It witnessed a four-cornered electoral battle involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Prominent among those who exercised their franchise were AAP candidate Sushil Rinku, Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, MLA Pargat Singh and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Jalandhar Voter Count

A total of 16,21,800 voters — 8,44,904 males, 7,76,855 females and 41 third-gender voters — were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Jalandhar bypoll. Nineteen candidates, including four women, were in the fray.

—Bypolls in UP’s Suar and Chhanbey Assembly Bypolls in UP

The Suar and Chhanbey Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP-led coalition and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP).

According to officials, a total of 662,000 voters were eligible to vote in the two constituencies, comprising 351,000 males, 311,000 females, and 82 third-gender voters. The electoral competition included a total of 14 candidates, with six candidates in Suar and eight candidates in Chhanbey.

Amidst allegations by the SP that some booths experienced voter suppression by the police, the Suar seat recorded a voting percentage of 44.95%, while Chhanbey registered a voting percentage of 39.51%.

-Jharsguda Assembly in Odisha

According to an official from the Election Commission (EC), the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha recorded a polling percentage of 68.12%. Even before the voting commenced at 7 am, long queues were observed in front of several polling stations.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), stated that there were no reports of any untoward incidents, and the polling process was peaceful. Over 221,000 voters were eligible to participate in the bypoll.

Dhal mentioned that the pace of voting slowed down in the afternoon due to intense heat, with the temperature reaching 42 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda at 3 pm. To mitigate the heat, drinking water and watermelons were distributed among the voters.

Both Deepali Das, the candidate from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Tankadhar Tripathy, the nominee from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), cast their votes early in the morning.

The bypoll was conducted due to the unfortunate demise of the incumbent MLA and former Health Minister, Naba Kishore Das, on January 29.

Although there were nine candidates in the fray, the main contest revolved around the BJD, BJP, and Congress. The ruling BJD fielded Deepali Das, the daughter of Naba Kishore Das, while the BJP nominated Tankadhar Tripathy. The Congress put forth Tarun Pandey, the son of the late MLA Biren Pandey. All three candidates were contesting elections for the first time.

-Bypoll in Meghalaya’s Sohiong

According to Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor, the Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district witnessed a remarkable voter turnout of 91.87%, and the polling process remained predominantly peaceful.

The official reported that no law-and-order issues were encountered during the bypoll. However, there were a few complaints regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) at certain polling stations, which were promptly addressed and resolved.

The by-election was necessitated following the unfortunate demise of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh before the Assembly election held on February 27.

top videos

The electoral contest featured six male candidates from various political parties. The nominees included Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah from the UDP, Samlin Malngiang from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), S Osborne Kharjana from the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang from the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki from the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

If the NPP emerges victorious in the bypoll, their total seat count in the 60-member Assembly will increase to 29.