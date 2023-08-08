Bypolls to 7 Assembly Seats Across 6 States to be held on Sept 5, Counting on Sept 8

Seven assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand will witness bypolls on September 5.

Voting will take place in two seats in Tripura and one seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The votes will be counted on September 8.

Jharkhand’s Dumri assembly seat got vacant following the death of sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto. Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats in Tripura will go for bypoll due to the demise of sitting MLA Samsul Haque and resignation of Pratima Bhoumik.

The bypolls on Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal will take place due to the death of sitting assembly member Bishnu Pada Ray while the Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after Samajwadi Party’s Dara Singh Chauhan resigned to join the BJP.

The Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das.

Chandy was the MLA from the Puthuppally seat in Kerala. He represented the seat for over 50 years.

