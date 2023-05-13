Challakere Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.98 Challakere (ಚಳ್ಳಕೆರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chitradurga (ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Challakere is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Challakere election result and you can click here for compact election results of Challakere and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 98. Challakere Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Challakere Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 23.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,504 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,04,078 were male and 1,02,423 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Challakere in 2023 is 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,504 eligible electors, of which 1,05,191 were male, 1,03,748 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,758 eligible electors, of which 95,933 were male, 92,825 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,369 eligible electors, of which 90,971 were male, 89,398 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Challakere in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 43 service voters registered in the constituency and 25 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, T Raghumurthy of INC won in this seat defeating Raveesh Kumar of KJP by a margin of 13,539 which was 8.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.12% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, T Raghumurthy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K T Kumaraswamy of KJP by a margin of 23,123 votes which was 15.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.74% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Thippeswamy of BJP won this seat beating Shashikumar of INC by a margin of 289 votes which was 0.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 98. Challakere Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Challakere:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Challakere are: T Raghumurthy (INC); Ravish Kumar M (JDS); Marakka (AAP); K T Kumar Swamy (IND); C Bhojaraja (KRS); Anjamma (IND); Anil Kumar R (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.04%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.03%, while it was 78.39% in 2013 and 65.69% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.989999999999995% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Challakere went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Challakere constituency:

Assembly constituency No.98. Challakere comprises of the following areas of Chitradurga district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Challakere constituency, which are: Molakalmuru, Pavagada, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Holalkere, Jagalur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sri Sathya Sai & Anantapuramu District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Challakere:

The geographic coordinates of Challakere is: 14°15’42.1"N 76°50’09.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Challakere

List of candidates contesting from Challakere Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T RaghumurthyParty: INCProfession: Agriculture , Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 59Total assets: Rs 22.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 11.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 16.9 croreSelf income: Rs 29.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 1.4 crore

Candidate name: Ravish Kumar MParty: JDSProfession: Agriculturist & BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 39.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 55.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 36.8 croreSelf income: Rs 9.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 26.5 lakh

Candidate name: MarakkaParty: AAPProfession: House wifeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 40Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K T Kumar SwamyParty: INDProfession: Social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 39Total assets: Rs 1.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 26.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.6 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C BhojarajaParty: KRSProfession: Business in road side & social workerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 44715Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 60000Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: AnjammaParty: INDProfession: Own work and Bangles BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: LiterateAge: 42Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.1 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anil Kumar RParty: BJPProfession: Retired Government Employee , AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 6Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 45Total assets: Rs 26.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 3 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 22.1 croreSelf income: Rs 31.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 49.2 lakh.