Constituency No.217 Chamaraja (ಚಾಮರಾಜ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Chamaraja is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chamaraja election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chamaraja and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 217. Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chamaraja Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,508 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,660 were male and 1,13,824 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chamaraja in 2023 is 993 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,508 eligible electors, of which 1,18,091 were male, 1,17,556 female and 25 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,475 eligible electors, of which 1,00,091 were male, 98,371 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,169 eligible electors, of which 1,03,412 were male, 1,02,757 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chamaraja in 2018 was 25. In 2013, there were 88 service voters registered in the constituency and 63 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, L Nagendra of BJP won in this seat defeating Vasu of JDS by a margin of 14,936 which was 10.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.77% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Vasu of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating H.S.Shankaralinge Gowda of JDS by a margin of 12,915 votes which was 11.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.14% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H S Shankaralingegowda of BJP won this seat beating Vasu of INC by a margin of 9,399 votes which was 8.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 217. Chamaraja Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chamaraja:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chamaraja are: T S Suresh (IND); Siddaraju H D (Kaveri Mess) (IND); Seema G S (SUCIC); Saleem Ahamed (IND); R Yoganarasimhamurthy (IND); Prabha Nandish (UPP); Manojkumar M (IND); Malavika Gubbivani (AAP); M Panchalingu (CCP); L Nagendra (BJP); K Harish Gowda (INC); H K Ramesh (Ravi) (JDS); D P K Paramesh (KRS); Chandrashekar (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.12%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 59.67%, while it was 55.46% in 2013 and 51.17% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.45% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chamaraja went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chamaraja constituency:

Assembly constituency No.217. Chamaraja comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chamaraja constituency, which are: Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chamaraja:

The geographic coordinates of Chamaraja is: 12°20’03.5"N 76°37’55.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chamaraja

List of candidates contesting from Chamaraja Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T S Suresh

Party: IND

Profession: Civil engineering consultancy & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 62.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Siddaraju H D (Kaveri Mess)

Party: IND

Profession: Hotel Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Seema G S

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Full time Party Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saleem Ahamed

Party: IND

Profession: Fruit Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 79.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 79.7 lakh

Candidate name: R Yoganarasimhamurthy

Party: IND

Profession: Hotel Accountant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 63.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 57 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Prabha Nandish

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: Manojkumar M

Party: IND

Profession: Gold & Silver Works

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Malavika Gubbivani

Party: AAP

Profession: Social and Political Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 22.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 13.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.6 crore

Self income: Rs 20.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 66.2 lakh

Candidate name: M Panchalingu

Party: CCP

Profession: Aluminum & Fabrication works

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 12000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L Nagendra

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 81.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9.3 crore

Self income: Rs 18 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.2 lakh

Candidate name: K Harish Gowda

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 68 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: H K Ramesh (Ravi)

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 26.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 24.5 crore

Self income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Candidate name: D P K Paramesh

Party: KRS

Profession: Photographer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 42.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandrashekar

Party: BSP

Profession: Painter & Printer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 lakh

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.